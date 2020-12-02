Here’s a running list of Boston-area restaurants hibernating for the winter

A&B Kitchen & Bar The burger joint hopes they can reopen in January, when new local, state, and federal aid measures come in, according to an announcement from owner Thomas Holland . “After careful consideration and looking at every possible scenario with our management team, investors, accountants and landlord we’ve all come to the agreement that going into hibernation gives us the best chance,” he wrote. 115 Beverly St., Boston

Several Boston area restaurants are opting to shut down for the winter season during the pandemic. For some, going dark is the only way to stay afloat. They hope to return in the spring when diners can eat outdoors again. We’ll update this list routinely.

Atlántico Just a few short months after opening in October, Select Oyster Bar’s sibling restaurant is saying bye to its diners — temporarily. 600 Harrison Ave., Boston

Commonwealth The seven-year-old Kendall Square restaurant, market, and event space closed for the cold weather way back on Sept. 25. “Hibernation is what it is, and survival is what this is all about,” owner Steve Postol told Eater. 1 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

The Commonwealth in Cambridge. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Democracy Brewing The brewpub announced its temporary closure in an Instagram post, explaining that its sales have been down 85 percent since reopening in July. 35 Temple Pl., Boston

Democracy Brewing. Lane Turner/Globe Staff/file

Dos Diablos and Two Saints Tavern The connected bar and taqueria is raising money for its staff through a GoFundMe during the seasonal closure. 52 Gainsborough St., Boston

Gray’s Hall This South Boston wine bar closed up patio seating and sit-down service in late October. Now, it’s offering occasional takeout and pop-up options, which will be announced on Instagram. 615 E Broadway, Boston

Jeveli’s Owner Eric Jeveli told the Globe in November that the nearly century-old Italian spot will not offer winter service this year. “We tried. There’s not enough customers to stay open right now,” he said. 387 Chelsea St, East Boston

Little Donkey Led by James Beard Award winners Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette, this Central Square tapas restaurant and raw bar is shutting down for the season. 505 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Puritan & Company The Inman Square spot shifted to takeout and delivery service only on Dec. 2. Dine-in service will not be available for “a few months,” per a statement. 1166 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Select Oyster Bar The beloved Back Bay seafood restaurant will welcome customers again in the spring. 50 Gloucester St., Boston

Spoke Wine Bar The intimate spot, with its extensive wine list and small plates menu, is closing for the season after Sunday, Dec. 6. It will still be selling gift baskets through the holiday season. 89 Holland St., Somerville

The Bacon Truck There will be a fewer bacon-smothered creations for all of us to enjoy this winter. This food truck closed shop for the season on Oct. 15, according to an Instagram announcement.

The Emory The Beacon Hill barroom and kitchen that reopened in July is now closed “until further notice,” according to an Instagram announcement. 21 Beacon St, Boston

The Kenmore An Instagram announcement said that the Kenmore Square spot will be “firing up the kitchens” and serving comfort food again after a winter hibernation. 476 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

Orfano and Tiger Mama Tiffany Faison temporarily closed two of her Fenway restaurants and plans to reopen in the spring. 1391 Boylston St; 1363 Boylston St, Boston

Are we forgetting a spot near you? E-mail diti.kohli@globe.com and kara.baskin@globe.com.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.