Tom Brady’s Brookline mansion is listed again, but the price is a mystery

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen shipped off to Tampa earlier this year for Brady’s new role as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But offloading their 12,112-square-foot mansion at 112 Woodland Road wasn’t as easy as trading NFL teams. The home, originally listed at $39.5 million before dropping to $33.9 million, was pulled off the market this past spring as a result of the pandemic freezing activity in the ultra-high-end sector, a former listing agent with Gibson Sotheby’s told the Globe at the time.

But the marketing is a little more hush-hush this time around.

The opportunity to own the house built on a foundation of Super Bowl victories and Vogue fashion spreads is back.

The Brookline mansion is once again for sale — and has been for a few months as an off-market listing, according to its new broker.

“I often find whether a property is on-market or quietly available off-market that I can connect the dots by picking up the phone,” said Maggie Gold Seelig, founder of luxury boutique firm MGS Group Real Estate, who has had the listing since this summer. “Relationships matter, and knowing who is in the market often really matters.”

Off-market listings have grown in popularity in recent years across Greater Boston, as sellers in the region shied away from broadcasting prices online. The Brady-Bundchen mansion is now among the ranks of posh off-market listings.

The 5-acre estate was last listed at $33.9 million, but Seelig said current details would be shared only with prequalified buyers and brokers who have signed a non-disclosure agreement — “as is customary in these situations,” she added.

There are still plenty of details of 112 Woodland Road out there due to its prior stint on the market, as well as Bundchen’s quasi-tour of the property during her appearance on Vogue’s “73 Questions” series.

The five-bedroom home adjacent to The Country Club features a gym, yoga studio, wine room, and guest house. And the lush wooded yard has plenty of room to throw a football.

Sources familiar with the neighborhood said the new listing also includes a strip of land from an adjoining property to add a gated right-of-way off secluded Yarmouth Road.

While the home was pulled off the market at an uncertain time, Boston’s real estate market has turned hot, especially through summer and fall. Bidding wars are common in some segments of the market, especially as many potential home buyers favor single-family homes over downtown condos in light of the pandemic.

Despite the prior price drop under previous agency Gibson Sotheby’s, Seelig isn’t concerned there could be a headwind in selling something as high-end as the Brady manse.

“I don’t approach this property any differently than I approach any of the properties I agree to work on. I create a strategy that works for each particular circumstance,” Seelig said. “Home is home, and clients with whom I have the joy of working really do create wonderful environments in which to live. It’s a really fun aspect of my work to be able to find people who appreciate great architecture and design and then make a perfect match.”



