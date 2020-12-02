Wilbury Theatre Group puts on a live show at a drive-in venue in Providence

The Wilbury Theatre Group in Providence is putting on an under-the-stars performances of “Constellations,” a two-actor play about unlikely stories and alternate timelines, through December. In it, quantum cosmologist Marianne (Rachel Dulude) and beekeeper Roland (Josh Short) meet at a party and play out a multitude of possibilities — all in front of the soft yellow glare of audience’s headlights.

The COVID-19 pandemic first brought us drive-through coronavirus testing, where people could get their noses swabbed from behind the steering wheel. Then it forced a spike in drive-in movies and concerts.

The live performance at the Waterfire Arts Center will be shot with four cameras that capture the scene for car-bound theatergoers in real time. Behind the actors, blown-up projections of brain scans and universe constellations will help tell the story, and the show’s sound will be broadcast for viewers through a local radio station.

“This is the story about hope and resilience and optimism,” actor and Wilbury artistic director Josh Short said. “I think that’s what everyone needs this year.”

The production will follow Rhode Island safety protocols, especially after a recent rise in coronavirus hospitalizations has forced the state to backtrack its reopening.

Both unmasked actors will be separated by plexiglass on stage whenever they are closer than 14 feet apart. All members of cast and crew have been tested twice a week throughout the rehearsal period (and four times before in-person meetings began). Everyone also involved in the production completes a daily health screening under the supervision of an infectious disease specialist.

“This show lends itself very well to this setting ... and to the requirements,” Short explained. It only requires a pair of castmates, a stage manager, a light board operator, and a director — all of whom conducted rehearsals remotely through Zoom until in-person meetings became essential.

Short calls the show a “remount” of the production Wilbury put on a year and a half ago in its black box theater. The idea for this show arose in May and came to fruition this fall with the help of Wilbury theater artists and Waterfire.

“People are starved for storytelling,” Short said. “That’s the reason theater was invented. We go to the theater to feel connection, to feel like we are part of something bigger than ourselves. I think to be able to provide that again, to be able to bring these community experiences, and to provide opportunities for artists to work and tell stories, is a really wonderful thing.”

See “Constellations” Dec. 3-19 by buying tickets at thewilburygroup.org.

