Wishing I could be back in an Irish snug, safe and sound (and sipping a socially distant beer)

Victorian-era snugs come with a rich history. Settle in with your spirits and you sit with the ghosts of tippling grandmothers, robed priests, female street vendors, members of the Gardaí (Irish police force), and other patrons from long ago who wanted to secret themselves from prying eyes while they imbibed their whiskeys and stouts. Most men, of course, drank in the open with little concern.

The thick, burnished wood table by the front window seemed like a fine place to hoist a pint at Ryan’s in Dublin. That is, until I spotted the “snug” at the back — a little room with partial walls high enough to hide its occupants.

Advertisement

These days, the concerns are different: a coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep ourselves apart from others. Snugs were ahead of their time on social distancing: For centuries, they served to wall off people from the rest of the crowded establishment. Now, the few lucky Irish who manage to snag a snug can sit back, unmask and drink away. Someday, when travel resumes, we’ll all get a chance to tuck ourselves away in one, just for fun.

More than a dozen 19th-century Dublin pubs have their original snugs, usually either near the front door or all the way in the back.

At Ryan’s, I elbowed a companion that we needed to move to the snug as soon as the couple inside vacated it. I hovered nearby, watching with an eagle eye and, when they left, I pounced.

It was pure serendipity that on our first full day in Dublin, my companions and I wandered into Ryan’s of Parkgate Street, established in 1886, and found us a snug.

We had spent the morning visiting Kilmainham Gaol, a prison that had detained prisoners from five rebellions occurring from 1798 to 1916. The heavy stone walls and rusty keyholes and latches made me mighty glad I was free to leave when the tour ended.

Advertisement

In the afternoon, we planned to visit the nearby Guinness Storehouse. But first, lunch.

We spotted a row of pubs and restaurants across the Liffey — the river that splits the city into north and south — and headed over a nearby bridge to Parkgate Street. Of the several lunch options, Ryan’s choices of seafood chowder, and beef and Guinness pie, called to us.

Inside, we found an ornate interior with many original features, including gas lamps, whiskey barrels, and tea drawers. Historic embellishments also included a century-old, two-face clock and metal match strikers for lighting cigarettes. And, at each back corner, two snugs.

A snug at Ryan's. Ellen Perlman

We took possession of ours, sitting on a worn, red banquette bench and splitting our beers between two small tables. We tried drinking with the door open and with the door closed to test the cozy factor. It was our room to fool with.

We ordered a second round of drinks from inside, one of our snug privileges: The end of the bar leads to the snug and is accessible only by its occupants. If time travel to the 1800s had been possible, we could have pushed a bell for service.

While paying the bill, I asked the bartender who frequents the snugs. “What’s the fascination with snugs?” As far as he was concerned, “they’re for judges and OAPs,” referring to old-age pensioners. That is, retirees.

Advertisement

Not so. As we left, we saw the other snug was occupied by a young couple and their baby — whose carriage was too big to fit inside.

Not so at all, agreed a Dubliner named David who, with his friend Mark, documents snugs on Instagram at @Dublinsnugs.

“Snugs are the most coveted seats in the pub,” he said, adding that people inside may not leave for hours once they claim one.

No snug is the same. At some places, the publican passes drinks through a hatch. At others, drinks are served via the door, over a wall or from the end of the bar. Framed photos, mirrors, stained-glass windows and other trappings are unique to each pub’s snugs.

For privacy, the fully enclosed ones are “brilliant,” said David, who prizes the sense of history and nostalgia of the authentic snugs he documents.

I wish I’d known that background when I discovered my first snug in Belfast a few years ago. I’d wandered into the gorgeous Crown Liquor Saloon, with its “established in 1849” awning, mainly because it was a short walk from my hotel. What an impressive sight. The ornate, Baroque-style former gin palace has enhancements that include carved wood panels, stained-glass windows, mosaic floors, and square-tiled walls.

Through an open door to one of its nine snugs, I saw eight to 10 people scrunched into a small space, drinking, laughing, and talking. The server stood in the doorway handing occupants their drinks, closing the door when done. She returned a few minutes later, this time passing glasses over the top of the dark wood and glass walls.

Advertisement

I stared. It was like seeing my childhood forts come to life. The ones I built with chairs and blankets to conceal myself in a private world. I was hit by snug envy. I knew I’d have to return to Ireland with friends to experience one myself.

Only later did I learn more about the 150-plus years of stories packed into that small space and others like it.

Once back in Ireland, I searched for snugs everywhere I went — in O’Neill’s Pub & Kitchen and The Palace Bar in Dublin and in establishments in Dingle, Kilkenny, Limerick, and other cities. Some were more appealing than others.

The snug in The Dylan Whiskey Bar in Kilkenny is near the front door and has red-leather topped stools and a window to the main street. It was empty on a weekday afternoon, but then, so was the rest of the place.

At The Locke Bar in Limerick, the snug in the back also sat deserted on a weekday night. The “craic” (loosely translated as “fun”) had started, and the main area was hopping with traditional Irish music and dance. The snug’s high walls would have cut off patrons from the entertainment.

A snug at Dylan's. Ellen Perlman

At Limerick’s The Curragower Bar & Restaurant, the bartender pointed to three stools near the front door, facing outside, with no walls at all. Perplexing. Was your back to the bar enough privacy?

Advertisement

And in Dingle, we went quickly in and out of a crowded pub that had a small, attic-like room with a slanted wall. Tipsy patrons waved friends over, trying to squeeze in as many people as possible — a pub version of a clown car. Was this a snug? Not sure.

But it was in Dublin that I found the most intriguing snugs and the largest concentration of authentic ones — those remaining from the Victorian and Edwardian eras.

I wasn’t able to hit them all in the few days I had in the city, but I noticed they were often unoccupied on weekdays, especially in the afternoon, which certainly makes sense. People work, after all.

At O’Neill’s on a Tuesday night, however, people filled most nooks throughout the pub, yet the snug was empty. At the Palace Bar, a smattering of people sat at the bar and some tables but the snug at the front was vacant. Again, it was afternoon.

Despite not finding a Crown-Saloon-type party atmosphere again, I experienced the thrill of the adventure, poking around in pubs for these little rooms and peeking into their fascinating history.

Pubs play a major role in Irish culture and have through the centuries. More than simply gathering places to grab a drink or a bite, they reflect the social rules and norms of society over time. And in Victorian Ireland, those norms led to snugs — a way to offer a haven to some patrons who otherwise wouldn’t feel welcome drinking and socializing at their neighborhood pub.

Often, those patrons were older women.

When a “woman wanted a nip,” she slipped in without ever going through the front door, according to Jack Cusack, a publican at the Cozy Bar in Dublin when he was interviewed for “Dublin Pub Life and Lore” by Kevin C. Kearns.

Instead, Cusack said, patrons could access a snug through a small door from the street.

“They didn’t come to the public bar because the rule was this was a man’s section,” according to Cusack. “Young women didn’t drink in here, it was mostly grannies and they wore shawls.”

These days, we women don’t need to hide to down a Guinness. But I still want to sit in more snugs. On my list of Dublin pubs to visit are Kehoes Pub, Doheny & Nesbitt, Slattery’s Bar and Toners Pub — all century-old pubs with their original snugs, and all of them opening a window into times gone by.