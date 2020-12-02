Recipes: Three ways to serve chicken cutlets for weeknight meals

Quick-cooking chicken cutlets make an ideal weeknight meal. Slicing boneless breasts in half and pounding them thin is a breeze, and the flavor combinations are endless. For a classic breaded cutlet, we spike a crispy panko breading with a spice blend and whip up a selection of bold, easy sauces for serving. Ginger, garlic, and scallions flavor Asian-influenced cutlets, which we top with a sherry pan sauce with red pepper. And we opt for chicken instead of veal in our take on classic Italian cotoletta alla bolognese, which comes layered with sliced prosciutto, nutty Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and a bright lemon-butter sauce.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

We use Japanese panko bread crumbs for these pan-fried chicken cutlets. Panko has a coarse, fluffy texture that cooks up remarkably light and crisp. We add flavor by mixing a spice blend into the panko before coating the chicken. Look for cutlets that are about ¼-inch thick so they cook in the time it takes the breading to brown. Serve with lemon or lime wedges or with a simple sauce. The cutlets also are terrific made into sandwiches with crisp cabbage slaw on top.

2 large eggs

Kosher salt

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 cups panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoons of either chili powder, curry powder, harissa spice blend, or shichimi togarashi

6 4-ounce chicken cutlets (about ¼-inch thick)

½ cup neutral oil, divided

Beat the eggs with 1 teaspoon salt. Place the flour in a second bowl and the panko in a third; stir 1 teaspoon salt into each, then stir the chili powder (or whichever spice you chose) into the panko. One at a time, coat the cutlets on both sides with the flour, dip into the eggs, then coat both sides with the panko, pressing to adhere. In a large nonstick skillet, heat ¼ cup of oil until shimmering. Add 3 cutlets and cook each side until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side, then transfer to a wire rack. Add the remaining ¼ cup oil and cook the rest of the cutlets the same way.

FIVE SAUCE OPTIONS FOR SERVING:

1. Tangy Soy-Sesame Sauce (Makes ¾ cup)

In a small bowl, stir together ½ cup soy sauce, ¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar, and 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil.

2. Yogurt-Chutney Sauce (Makes 1¼ cups)

In a small bowl, stir together 1 cup whole-milk plain yogurt, 3 tablespoons mango chutney, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and ½ teaspoon ground black pepper.

3. Sour Cream and Lime Sauce (Makes 1 cup)

In a small bowl, stir together 1 cup sour cream, the grated zest and juice of 1 lime, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and ½ teaspoon ground black pepper.

4. Yogurt-Tahini Sauce (Makes 1 cup)

In a small bowl, stir together 1 cup whole-milk plain yogurt, 2 tablespoons tahini, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and ½ teaspoon ground black pepper.

5. Sriracha-Mayo Sauce (Makes ¾ cup)

In a small bowl, stir together 2 tablespoons sriracha and 1/3 cup each mayonnaise and ketchup.

Bolognese-style chicken cutlets. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

BOLOGNESE-STYLE CHICKEN CUTLETS

Makes 4 servings

For our version of classic Italian cotoletta alla bolognese, we slice boneless, skinless chicken breasts in half horizontally to create cutlets about ½-inch thick that do not require pounding. To balance the saltiness of the prosciutto and cheese, we make a simple lemony, butter-enriched pan sauce and serve the cutlets with lemon wedges for squeezing.

Freshly shredded true Parmesan (Parmigiano-Reggiano) — not the pre-shredded kind — has the best texture when melted. (To shred the cheese, use the small holes on a box grater; a wand-style grater yields a fine, fluffy texture that makes the cheese difficult to divide among the cutlets.) Also, there’s no need to season the cutlets or the bread crumbs with salt, as the prosciutto and Parmesan provide plenty of salinity.

2 8- to 9-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 large egg

¾ cup plain dry bread crumbs

Ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter, cut into 4 pieces

4 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

4 thin slices prosciutto

3 ounces Parmesan cheese (1½ cups)

2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus lemon wedges to serve

Using a chef’s knife, slice each chicken breast in half horizontally, creating a total of 4 cutlets, each about ½-inch thick. In a wide bowl, beat the egg well. In a wide, shallow dish (such as a pie plate), stir together the bread crumbs and ½ teaspoon pepper. One at a time, coat the cutlets in egg on both sides, letting any excess drip off, then coat both sides with crumbs, pressing to adhere. Place the cutlets in a single layer on a large plate and refrigerate uncovered for 10 to 15 minutes.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the cutlets in a single layer and cook until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Using tongs, flip the cutlets, then add the butter and garlic, placing them in the spaces between the cutlets; swirl the skillet until the butter is melted. Pour ½ cup water around the edges of the skillet; do not pour directly onto the cutlets. Working quickly with the pan still over medium-high, lay 1 prosciutto slice onto each cutlet, then sprinkle with the Parmesan, dividing it evenly. Cover and cook until the Parmesan is melted, about 2 minutes.

Uncover and cook until about ¼ cup of liquid remains in the pan, about 30 seconds. Using a metal spatula, transfer the cutlets to a serving platter. Off heat, remove and discard the garlic from the skillet, then stir in the lemon juice. Spoon the sauce over the cutlets and serve with lemon wedges.

Chicken cutlets with garlic, chilies, and peanuts. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

CHICKEN CUTLETS WITH GARLIC, CHILIES, AND PEANUTS

Makes 4 servings

This quick sauté of chicken cutlets with an Asian-style pan sauce was inspired by a recipe in Searing Inspiration by Susan Volland. Garlic, ginger, and red pepper flakes season a sherry-based sauce, while butter stirred in at the end rounds out the flavors. Fragrant jasmine rice is the perfect accompaniment.

Choose a standard sherry over cooking sherry, as the latter contains added salt and may result in an overseasoned sauce. If you’re cooking on a gas burner, make sure to remove the skillet from the heat before adding the sherry so it won’t flame up.

2 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

4 5- to 6-ounce chicken breast cutlets, pounded to an even ¼-inch thickness

Ground black pepper

3 tablespoons peanut oil, divided

4 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

4 scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts reserved separately

½ cup dry sherry

1/3 cup unsalted roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 2 pieces

In a medium bowl, combine 1 tablespoon soy sauce and the chicken, turning to coat. Let stand for 10 minutes. Pat the cutlets dry with paper towels, then season with pepper.

In a nonstick 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of oil and heat until shimmering. Add the chicken in a single layer and cook until well browned on both sides, 4 to 6 minutes total, flipping once halfway through. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm.

Allow the pan to cool for a couple minutes, then add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the garlic, ginger, pepper flakes, and scallion whites. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until the mixture is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Off the heat, add the sherry, the remaining 1 tablespoon soy sauce, half the peanuts, and any accumulated juices from the chicken.

Return the pan to medium heat and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Off the heat, add the butter and stir until fully incorporated. Pour the sauce over the chicken, then sprinkle with scallion greens and the remaining peanuts.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.