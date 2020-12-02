46 new coronavirus cases in two days on Nantucket; schools going remote for remainder of week

A total of 81 new cases have been identified in the past week, with a seven-day positivity rate of 7.6 percent, according to the statement.

The hospital confirmed the tally in a statement posted to its website, calling the 46 infections the highest two-day tally “by far” since mid-March.

Forty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported at Nantucket Cottage Hospital on Monday and Tuesday, prompting local schools on the island to shift to remote learning for at least a couple of days, officials said.

“This represents a significant spike in transmission of the virus on Nantucket, and we must take this situation extremely seriously,” the statement said. “Nantucket Cottage Hospital is working actively with the Nantucket Health Department and hospital staff involved with contact tracing and case investigation to learn more about these new cases, and identify and quarantine any other residents who may have been exposed to them.”

Hospital officials added that people should cooperate fully with contact tracers and adhere to quarantine requirements. The statement said the hospital is also imploring people on the island to continue taking safety measures including mask wearing, physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings and hand hygiene.

“Vaccines for COVID-19 are on the horizon and new therapeutics are rolling out, but the country and Nantucket are still experiencing significant transmission of the virus,” the statement said. “We ask everyone in the community to take personal responsibility and utilize the simple preventative measures we know will work to keep the island safe.”

The hospital has recorded 389 positive COVID-19 tests since mid-March, according to its website.

The recent spike prompted island officials on Wednesday to temporarily switch to remote learning for schoolchildren, according to a separate statement from Nantucket Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Hallett.

“Due to the high number of COVID positive cases reported on Nantucket today, Nantucket Public Schools will be shifting to remote learning for the remainder of the week,” Hallett said. “This means that students in Cohorts A and C will be accessing learning from home tomorrow, December 3 and Friday, December 4.”

Hallett added that all sports events and school-related activities have been cancelled for the rest of the week.

“We will continue to provide lunch for students who need it at the food truck,” she said. “At the end of this week, we will reassess the situation with the Nantucket Department of Public Health, the School Committee and Town officials and determine whether schools will remain in a remote learning model for additional days.”

Nantucket was in the yellow risk category for COVID-19 transmission in the state’s most recent Department of Public Health weekly report for cities and towns published Friday, with an average daily incident rate of 45.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Yellow is one level below the highest risk, red level for transmission.

Communities the size of Nantucket, which has a population of roughly 11,400, find themselves in the yellow category if they have an average daily incident rate of 10 or more cases per 100,000 people, or a positive test rate of 5 percent or higher, according to DPH.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.