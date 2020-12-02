Boston parents rally at City Hall for school reopening

The vast majority of Boston’s 51,000 public-school students have been learning remotely since March. But several Boston private schools and suburban school districts have reopened, largely in hybrid models, which mix both in-person and online learning, to allow for social distancing.

Chanting “schools are essential,” the families waved signs pointing to what they called the state’s misguided priorities since the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns last March, with restaurants, bars, and salons open. One man’s sign read “Casinos = Safe, Schools = Not safe. Cool.”

About 100 parents and children rallied Wednesday at Boston City Hall calling for schools to reopen.

Boston now has four schools open serving just 200 of the district’s highest-needs students, which include students with complex disabilities, those who are learning basic English, and those who are homeless.

Rubia Menjivar of East Boston said she fears her daughters, who are 6 and 11 years old and attend Mario Umana Academy K-8 School, are falling behind academically.

“They’re not learning enough,” Menjivar said in Spanish. “Learning on a computer is not the same. It’s very stressful.”

Edelyne Noel, whose fifth-grader attends Roxbury Preparatory, said she struggled to find child care for her son while she worked at a hospital drawing blood. She worries he’s missing out on learning key material. He often complains of being bored by online classes and wanting to play games.

“He wants to go back to school,” said Noel, who held a sign in Haitian Creole describing her worst fears if children like her son don’t receive a quality education: “Kids deserve education, not incarceration.”

Organizers of the demonstration, which included the groups Voices for BPS Families and Massachusetts Parents United, said they were encouraged by New York City’s recent about-face in reopening some schools shortly after closing them.

Last month, schools closed there after virus rates exceeded a threshold Mayor Bill de Blasio had set last summer. The city announced Sunday that preschools and elementary schools would reopen this week, as those younger children struggle most to learn online and are at the lowest risk of all age groups for catching and spreading COVID.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Tuesday he hoped schools would reopen in January and expected to have a plan sooner. The Boston Teachers Union told its members this week to anticipate more schools reopening soon to serve high-needs students.

In a letter to families last week, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said a task force focused on returning more high-needs students to schools was working hard to craft a safety plan, and would soon contact families of those students to ask whether they would prefer their students stay home or go to school.

