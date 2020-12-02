Chelsea man charged for beating death of roommate

Gonzalez’s bail was set at $100,000, and he is ordered to remain under home confinement if he meets bail, wear a GPS monitor, remain alcohol free, and wear a SCRAM device to monitor his alcohol intake, the statement said.

Bartolo Cruz Cosigua Gonzalez, 44, turned himself into Chelsea police early Tuesday, one day after an arrest warrant was issued for him. He is charged in the death of 25-year-old Alexis Antonio Yanes-Majano to death, the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

A Chelsea man was ordered held on high bail after his arraignment on a manslaughter charge Tuesday for the beating death of his roommate over the weekend, officials said.

Chelsea police responded to a 911 call reporting Yanes-Majano lying on the ground outside of a Pearl Street apartment building shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday, the statement said.

Yanes-Majano was responsive at the scene and said someone hit him, the statement said. He was transported to Cambridge Health Alliance - Everett Hospital with injuries including a ruptured spleen, and he died a short time later.

Chelsea police located his apartment and encountered Gonzalez inside, the statement said. Investigators found blood in Yanes-Majano’s bedroom, and the location was secured, while police obtained a search warrant.

Detectives collected evidence including video footage and interviews, the statement said. Gonzalez turned himself in following a warrant being approved for his arrest.

In the statement, Rollins urged people experiencing problems in the home to reach out for help.

“We are in a holiday season different from any other due to COVID-19 and the economic turmoil it has wrought,” Rollins said. “We want survivors and community members to know that my office and our partners in law enforcement are here to help.”





