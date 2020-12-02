Community group rolls out ‘FOR Newton’ campaign to bring residents together

The effort asks “people to act with and expect the best intentions in each other, aim for a positive impact, while also challenging them to bring their best selves to help solve common community problems,” the statement said.

The “FOR Newton” campaign is meant to encourage residents to work toward “greater unity and continued progress for the City,” the statement said.

A Newton-based community group is launching a new campaign to bring residents together and to do good in their city, according to a statement.

The effort was established by NewCommunity Inc., a local nonprofit formed to help support groups and initiatives in local communities, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The Rev. Devlin Scott, the pastor of NewCity Church and a co-founder of NewCommunity, said in an e-mail the effort is “aimed at expanding the ‘know your neighbor’ theme, calling residents to unity, common ground, and action for the good of Newton’s future.”

Local supporters of the campaign include the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber, the Boston Chinese Evangelical Church, New City Church, and the Nonantum Neighborhood Association, plus local clergy, and municipal officials such as city councilors Rick Lipof and Andrea Kelley, and School Committee Chairwoman Ruth Goldman.

“It doesn’t take a lot of energy or investment to point out what or who you’re against, as division, polarization, and partisanship seem to be the new standard,” Scott said in the statement. “We hope the ‘FOR Newton’ campaign helps create a new conversation - one that starts with what we’re ‘for’ rather than an affront to something else we’re ‘against.’”

The “FOR Newton” effort asks for people to pledge their support on social media. It will also work to create community-focused groups of “CityCrews” to create safe spaces for dialogue among city residents.

“We hope to make room for each other and work together for a bright future for the next generation, setting an example as a Newton united for the good of others,” Scott said in the statement.

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.