Globe Santa hears the call for help

“Every year you’ve helped us out of a tough situation,” a mother from Swampscott wrote to the program. “This year has taken a much greater toll since the coronavirus.”

Life can often be tough for the families seeking holiday help from Globe Santa and the pandemic has made matters worse in many cases this year.

For 65 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened, when 500 more families are seeking help, need please consider giving at globesanta.org.

The mother of four said her family has had to move three times this year because they could not afford to pay the rent.

“Choosing between food, shelter, and bills should never have to happen,” she wrote. “But it happened to us multiple times.”

“Being a single mom, homeschooling and trying to find help these days is nearly impossible.”

Her children are excited about Christmas, especially about any new books they might receive as gifts, she said.

“Please help with whatever you can, and we will be eternally grateful,” the mother said.

Of course, some of family problems are rooted in pre-COVID situations.

A woman from Roxbury is seeking Globe Santa’s help for her four grand-nieces, whom she said she has been caring for during the past two years.

“I love these girls,” the great-aunt wrote in her letter to the program “They were homeless and living in the streets when their mother called me for help. I couldn’t say no.”

“They are beautiful girls who need a chance to know what Christmas really means,” the woman said.

At the same time, a mother from a Boston suburb wrote to Globe Santa about how she was separated from her nearly 1-year-old son when he was two months old because of drug and alcohol issues.

She said her son “was well taken care of, but I sadly let him be in the environment around people getting high and selling drugs.’'

“After he got taken I went down a downward spiral,” she said. “I started using again. I was lost.”

But she has come back.

The mother said that the pandemic delayed the start of her recovery but she is now in a rehabilitation program, has her child back, has been clean for four months, and is pregnant.

“I couldn’t be happier,” she said.

Like the other parents writing to Globe Santa, she is seeking help with making the holidays joyous for her child. She will get help from Globe Santa — just as thousands of children have every year for 65 years.

This year, the needs are particularly steep so please consider giving by phone, mail, or at globesanta.org.

