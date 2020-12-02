How the Legislature voted on the policing bill

Massachusetts lawmakers on Tuesday passed sweeping — and controversial — legislation that could reshape policing in the state, including subjecting thousands of officers to licensing standards for the first time.
The proposal splintered the Democratic-led Legislature, with Republicans and Democrats alike voting against it and robbing it of a full veto-proof majority as it heads to Governor Charlie Baker. Here is how your legislators in the House and the Senate voted:
