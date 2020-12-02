At least 5 cars destroyed in Boxborough auto shop blaze

Responders went to CBK Automotive Repair at 795 Massachusetts Ave. at about 5:21 a.m. Wednesday for a reported outside fire and popping sounds, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, Boxborough police and firefighters said in a joint statement.

At least five cars were gutted in a Wednesday morning blaze at a Boxborough auto shop, officials said.

When they arrived, they found that five vehicles in the auto shop’s yard were on fire, officials said.

“One car had a short or something and caught on fire,” said Ken Carroll, owner of CBK Automotive. “Luckily the Boxborough Fire Department did an unbelievable job keeping it away from the building.”

Advertisement

“If it wasn’t for them, my repair garage and my tow trucks could’ve been gone, too,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Boxborough Police and Fire Departments. Courtesy of Boxborough Police Department

Carroll said six cars caught on fire and that the first one “kind of blew up” and spread to ones nearby.

The bulk of the fire was extinguished by 5:54 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Stow firefighters also responded to assist at the scene, officials said.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation by the police and fire departments.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.