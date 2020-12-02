Lynn man arrested on gun, drug charges following struggle with police in Roxbury

One of the vehicle’s headlights was not working, the windows were tinted, and the vehicle did not have a front license plate. The rear license plate was obstructed by a tinted plate cover. Officers later learned the vehicle had an altered inspection sticker.

Officers patrolling Annunciation Road and Albert Street pulled over a vehicle, driven by Rocky Luis Ayala, just before 6:41 p.m. after observing several vehicle violations, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Boston police arrested a 39-year-old Lynn man on firearm and drug charges after he allegedly attempted to reach for a gun while officers struggled to get him to get out of his vehicle during a traffic stop in Roxbury Tuesday evening, officials said.

Advertisement

During the stop, Ayala’s hands were allegedly shaking and trembling as he appeared to use his cellphone, the statement said. On multiple occasions, he glanced over at the officer.

“He then became wide eyed, increasingly nervous, and began to sweat profusely,” the statement said.

Officers asked him to turn off and exit the vehicle. Ayala placed his hand on the shifter and refused to exit, the statement said. He refused to open the door and began to reach down toward the driver side floorboard. Officers were able to open the door from the inside and gain control of both of this arms, police said.

After several requests to exit the vehicle, Ayala began pulling his arms away and used his legs to gain leverage in his seat, the statement said. A struggle ensued as officers tried to remove him from the vehicle.

Ayala continued to pull away while trying again to reach toward the driver side floorboard, the statement said. He was eventually removed from the vehicle, and officers observed the grip portion of a firearm protruding from under the drivers seat.

Advertisement

The firearm, a Smith & Wesson 1911, was loaded with five rounds of ammunition and had a threaded attachment capable of accepting a barrel extender, flash suppressor, forward handgrip or silencer, and the magazine was attached outside of the pistol grip, the statement said.

Officers also recovered seven medium plastic bags and 12 small designer packages containing what is believed to be marijuana, a digital scale, fanny pack, and an open bottle of liquor, the statement said.

Ayala is charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes, a subsequent offense of possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, resisting arrest, and forged/misuse RMV document, the statement said. He was also issued a uniform citation.

He is expected to be arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.