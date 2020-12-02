Lynn police investigating shooting of 18-year-old man sitting in car

Lynn police are investigating a shooting incident that left an 18-year-old man with wounds to his legs and also damaged a home and several cars Tuesday night, Lynn police said Wednesday.
The incident played out shortly after 11 p.m. when the victim was believed to have been shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a car on Jefferson Street, which is where police later found the ballistic damage to cars and the home, officials said.
After the gunfire, the operator of the car with the gunshot victim still inside the vehicle drove onto Eastern Avenue, where they flagged down a Lynn police officer.
“An 18-year-old male was in the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds to his legs but was uncooperative with officers,’' Lynn police said in a statement.
The man was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
