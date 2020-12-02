Lynn police investigating shooting of 18-year-old man sitting in car

Lynn police are investigating a shooting incident that left an 18-year-old man with wounds to his legs and also damaged a home and several cars Tuesday night, Lynn police said Wednesday.

The incident played out shortly after 11 p.m. when the victim was believed to have been shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a car on Jefferson Street, which is where police later found the ballistic damage to cars and the home, officials said.

After the gunfire, the operator of the car with the gunshot victim still inside the vehicle drove onto Eastern Avenue, where they flagged down a Lynn police officer.