Matt O’Malley, environmental reform advocate, won’t seek reelection to Boston City Council

“It’s time to write the next chapter,” O’Malley said in an interview. “It was a difficult decision to make, but the right decision. It’s been the greatest honor of my life to serve my neighbors, and I think I’ve served them well for the last decade.”

But after 10 years on the council, O’Malley will not seek reelection next year. After the birth of his first child in September, he said he plans to step aside and “pass the torch to the next generation in line.”

He’s been known as the Plastic Bags Guy, Mr. Environment, and the Councilor Who Brought Sunblock to City Parks. Matt O’Malley, the district city councilor from Jamaica Plain, has cultivated a progressive image over the years while spearheading some of the city’s biggest environmental protection initiative.

O’Malley said he does not have any immediate next plan, though he expects to continue working on public policy and serve the rest of his term, which runs through January 2022.

He’s represented one of the city’s most politically diverse districts, stretching from Jamaica Plain, one of Boston’s most progressive neighborhoods, through parts of Roslindale and into West Roxbury, perhaps the city’s most conservative communities.

And while he’s had a moderate approach to politics in general, he’s been one of the city’s most outspoken advocates for environmental resiliency, spearheading the city’s ban on plastic bags; pushing for the city to explore curbside composting opportunities for residents; advocating for carbon-neutral development standards; successfully pressing for Boston to opt into a community choice program that would expand the city’s renewable energy portfolio; and, oh yes, getting the city to install free sunblock dispensers at parks and playgrounds.

“We have to [advocate for the environment], for my daughter and the next generation,” he said in an interview.

In a letter to supporters, O’Malley also celebrated his constituent services work, getting streets plowed, gas leaks repaired, and telephone poles moved. And he noted the work to renovate Millennium Park, Jamaica Pond, the Jamaica Plain library branch and the Egleston Square firehouse, as well as the planned Billings Field renovation.

“I feel content we’re leaving the district and the city in much better shape than we found it,” he said.

He leaves public office amid a historic progressive political movement in Boston and a remake of city government, with the most diverse City Council, including more women and minorities, in the panel’s history. The next election is a year away, but council candidates have already announced they are running, including in Jamaica Plan. Two city councilors, Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, have also announced their intentions to run for mayor.

Through the years, O’Malley has often found himself at the center of divisive votes, including last spring’s contentious budget debate (he voted yes, with the narrow majority, to support the mayor’s budget plan). In 2013, he was the only councilor to call for a citywide vote for a proposed casino in East Boston, saying all voters should have a say. He recalled the criticism he faced, but said he had no regrets.

“It was very lonely to be the only vote, but it was the right thing to do,” he said, adding that he’s continued to receive support from voters, holding the record for the most votes ever for a district councilor.

“The trust that I’ve earned from you is a personal and professional point of pride I will always cherish,” he told supporters in his letter, adding that “while politics (particularly in Boston) can be rough and tumble, the support and votes of confidence this district has given me time and time again is a lot to walk away from.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.