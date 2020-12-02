Newton residents, officials decry proposed MBTA budget cuts

In Newton, this means bus route 52, which runs north to south through Newton Centre, and 505, an express route to Boston, would be eliminated this summer. Routes 553, 554, 556, and 558 would be shortened, and routes 501, 502, 503, and 504 would be consolidated. Throughout the region, the T would stop running after midnight and the Commuter Rail would stop running on the weekends.

Under its “ Forging Ahead ” plan, the MBTA is adapting to lost revenue and decreased ridership due to the pandemic. The plan says 3 percent of “current weekday trips will lack access or have to divert.”

Newton could lose two bus routes and station upgrades might be put on hold under a new MBTA proposed plan to make up for budget shortfalls.

The MBTA chose these cuts because they were deemed “less transit critical” and with a lower ridership potential for fiscal year 2022.

Numerous Newton officials have come out against these service cuts, including Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who said in a public meeting, “we actually need more service from the MBTA, not less.” Most of the City Council signed a letter against these cuts, and Newton’s state delegation wrote a similar letter to the MBTA on Nov. 17.

Councilor Alicia Bowman said in an interview that although she is opposed to the service cuts, she thinks the MBTA is “doing the best they can.” The letter she cosigned with the City Council called on the state government to increase funding for public transportation during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a budget plan that does not increase funding for the MBTA.

“Even if people don’t use the MBTA, we all need the MBTA to work,” Bowman said. “We all need the MBTA to be as good as it can be and serve as many people as it can serve because the alternative is not good, economically and environmentally.”

However, the MBTA has also indicated that even if it gets federal assistance early next year, it may still go forward with service cuts because ridership is so low.

The Forging Ahead plan also calls for delays in capital projects.

The Newton Highlands Green Line station has a project to add an accessibility ramp and other upgrades, and the three Commuter Rail stations in Newton — Auburndale, West Newton, and Newtonville — also have projects to make them more accessible. Under the MBTA’s plan, these projects, originally set to be completed in 2022 and 2024 respectively, will be allowed to finish their design stages then be put on hold for reconsideration in next year’s Capital Investment Plan.

The Newton Commuter Rail stations are not currently compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Bowman said, and residents have been waiting for these upgrades for over 20 years. The Newtonville station was temporarily closed last year when the stairs down to the platform had to be repaired.

Newton resident Alan Montenko said at the MBTA’s Nov. 17 public meeting that the service cuts will also be detrimental to people with disabilities trying to get around in Newton.

“As a person with a disability who is unable to drive, these buses are my lifeline to work and socialization,” Montenko said at the meeting.

For Newton resident Meg Ward, who was also at the meeting, Forging Ahead is another example of a long list of service cuts she’s had to navigate. Living in Northern Newton and commuting into Boston for over 25 years, Ward said she’s seen a cycle of cuts made to the buses and commuter rails that make it harder to get into the city.

“We’re in a weird situation where the Commuter Rail will make cuts to our area, and they’ll say, ‘Well you know you have the bus to rely on, you can use the bus as well,’ and then the bus will make cuts to our area, saying, ‘Oh well you have the commuter rail,’” Ward said at the meeting. “Our area has been suffering from diminished services over the last 10 to 20 years.”

Service cuts also will affect seniors in Newton, John Pelletier, a member of the Newton Council on Aging, said at the meeting. On top of an existing housing crisis and “social inclusion crisis” for seniors, Pelletier said, the cuts would add a transportation crisis.

“Our older community members rely on the full breadth of the MBTA service to literally live their lives,” Pelletier said.

Another concern for Newton is how MBTA cuts would affect housing. The city has permitted 2,000 new housing units under transit-oriented development, Bowman said, meaning the projects were approved based on accessibility to public transit and are able to have fewer parking spaces than typical developments.

The plan would impact efforts to curb carbon emissions as it would be harder to “nudge people out of their vehicles,” Bowman said. The MBTA used car access as a metric for where to cut service, Bowman said, and even though Newton has high vehicle-ownership rates, plenty of residents don’t have access to one.

“It’s not a good example of everybody in Newton, not everybody has the money, not everybody has the physical means to buy a car,” Bowman said. “And it’s not environmentally the right solution.”

MBTA officials said these cuts will not be permanent, but Bowman said she is concerned it will be difficult to bring back service once it is gone.

“You cannot be a community that is growing and thriving if we’re not improving the MBTA,” Bowman said.

Alex LaSalvia can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.