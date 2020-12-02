Raynham garden store robbed of Christmas decorations and cleaning tools

Raynham police are looking for a man who allegedly stole 30 jars of jam, 20 wreaths, 2 containers of ornaments and other Christmas items from the Garden Patch, officials said Wednesday.

Police received a report that Garden Patch Raynham was robbed just after midnight, Raynham police said in a statement.

He allegedly also took two cash registers, a backpack blower, two chainsaws, a box of 30 swag decorations, a drill and box of drill bits, the statement said.