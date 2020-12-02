This year’s Newton Turkey Trot was virtual, but the commitment was real

Priya Wagner, founder and race director of the Newton Turkey Trot, said it’s amazing how the community event has brought people from Newton and other parts of the country together.

The virtual event, held from Nov. 21-29, allowed participants to sign up from anywhere to run a virtual 5K or 1 mile on a day of their choice. Race organizers marked the traditional Turkey Trot course in Newton with signs for participants who chose to run on the original route.

Usually limited to the city’s streets, this year’s Newton Turkey Trot featured people from all around the country. The race went virtual due to the pandemic and opened registration to anyone who wanted to run for charity.

“The emails I have been getting all week...are just so moving,” Wagner said. “There are so many people thankful that we didn’t just cancel the race.”

Wagner said the number of participants for the Turkey Trot has been increasing annually, peaking at over 1,000 sign-ups last year. Despite having fewer people sign up for the virtual race this year, she said they already met their goal of raising over $20,000[1] .

“I think people understood that the need was even greater this year,” Wagner said.

The proceeds of the Turkey Trot help support the Newton Food Pantry and the Travis Roy Foundation’s Ethan Wang Fund.

Colleen Nolan, fundraising chair for the Newton Food Pantry, said she viewed this year’s event as a “community builder,” a time to bring awareness to the two charities, and “something fun that you could do with your family in a safe, socially distanced way.”

Nolan said the pantry, which currently serves over 220 families each week, has seen an uptick in clients since the pandemic, and operating costs have doubled in the past six months.

“The Turkey Trot timing couldn’t have been more perfect for us because it went hand-in-hand right around Thanksgiving,” Nolan said. “They basically have the same goals as we do — trying to help bring attention to the issue of food insecurity and just to raise money for a charity that’s a local organization.”

To show support for the cause, Nolan, alongside Regina Wu, president of the Newton Food Pantry, formed a team for the Turkey Trot through their local running group, RunnersUp.

Newton resident and RunnersUp member Matt Stafford, 48, ran the original course alongside Nolan, Wu, and other members of the group.

“People are starting to share their Turkey Trot pictures as they complete it in their own small little family or group, and it’s kind of nice,” Stafford said. “That sense of community is still there, it’s just in a different mode.”

Along with its official route, the Turkey Trot added four additional virtual courses around Newton this year. Each virtual course map — directions on where to run different paths around Newton — was on the group’s website for participants to reference.

Meagan McCarthy, 28, who volunteers as the running coordinator for the Travis Roy Foundation, said she ran her own course in Boston in honor of Travis Roy.

One of the challenges of virtual races, McCarthy said, is not being able to have people around for encouragement when it gets tough. However, she said people found other ways to build a community through social media.

“It makes people feel like even though we’re all running apart, we’re still part of something together,” McCarthy said.

Boston University student Jake Koncius, 21, said a big reason why he ran for the Newton Turkey Trot was to support the rehabilitation of his friend, Ethan Wang, who suffered a spinal cord injury and is sponsored by the Travis Roy Foundation.

“I think it really helps to show the supportive community behind him — that he’s got that and that we’re all rooting for him,” Koncius said.

Wagner said she and Turkey Trot board members plan to have a virtual component every year from now on — even after the race resumes in person.

Wagner said most people who sent her an email “look forward to being together again.”

“We will be back together,” Wagner said. “That’s my goal for next year, I hope.”

