Two killed in crash on Route 16 in Uxbridge

Two people died in a head on crash on Route 16 in Uxbridge Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
The Worcester district attorney’s office confirmed the fatality.
The crash occurred on Mendon Street, in a section between Rockmeadow Road and Blackstone Street, Uxbridge police said in a Facebook post.
Sections of Mendon Street remained closed for several hours while the scene was cleaned and reconstruction efforts were underway, the statement said.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
