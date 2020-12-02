Waltham Police issue safety advisory in wake of random attacks and ask for public’s help

The advisory said immigration status “should not be a bar to calling the police for any services, not just for this particular community concern.”

“The Waltham Police Department is concerned about your safety and not your status,” police said in a bilingual advisory issued Tuesday headlined “Waltham Police Community Safety Do’s and Don’ts,”

As police continue to seek the person or persons responsible for at least 10 random attacks on men in Waltham in recent weeks, authorities are telling residents how to stay safe and urging them to report anything suspicious regardless of immigration status.

In citing that concern, police were referring to the victims, currently numbering at least 10, who’ve been targeted in a string of random, brutal street attacks that have frustrated investigators and set residents on edge.

On Tuesday, city officials announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the unprovoked attacks, which began Nov. 10, with the last confirmed attack happening the day after Thanksgiving.

The man appears to lie in wait for unsuspecting victims, sneaking up from behind and viciously assaulting them. He flees quickly on foot, without stealing anything, police have said.

The do’s and don’ts advisory from police urged residents to take note of the person’s clothing or “something unique” about the individual if anything suspicious is observed.

Also, the advisory said, residents should always “be mindful of the name of the street” they’re on.

“In the event of an incident, knowing the location will ensure the quickest response possible,” police said.

In addition, the advisory warns residents against approaching anyone who appears suspicious (the police should be called) and “becoming distracted” outside.

Police said “headphones, cell phones, daydreaming etc. all take away from the awareness of the environment that we’re in.”

Anyone with information on the attacks should call Waltham police at 781-314-3600 and select option #4, the advisory said.

Waltham police on Tuesday also posted a message about the $5,000 reward to their official Facebook page.

“Someone lives very close to this guy — and hopefully will drop that dime,” one person posted in response.

Of the 10 confirmed attacks, police said, two have occurred on Middlesex Circle and three on Middlesex Road in the area of the Gardencrest apartment complex.

Additional attacks have been confirmed on Chestnut Street at Lowell Street and Charles Street at Prospect Street, as well as two more attacks in the Charles Street area and another on Chestnut, police said.

An11th unconfirmed attack, called in anonymously, allegedly occurred on Hall Street, according to police.













