Watertown schools to review of bullying policies following alleged racist bullying

“It is unacceptable for any member of our Watertown Public Schools community to feel unsafe or to feel unsupported when they have the courage to speak up,” Superintendent Dr. Dede Galdston said in a statement on Wednesday. “Recent events have given me significant pause, and while I do not believe the Watertown Public Schools is alone in responding to acts of hate and racism, it is simply not enough to say ‘we did our best’ or ‘we followed our usual policies.”

Watertown Public Schools has commissioned an outside review of the district’s response to recent claims of racist bullying, along with a complete review of the district’s bullying and disciplinary policies, the district announced Wednesday.

Details of the bullying were not disclosed. Schools are transitioning to a hybrid learning plan this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the district said on its website.

John Dristiliaris, who previously led a review of alleged racist bullying in Hampton Public Schools in New Hampshire, will construct a timeline and analyze the district’s response to the bullying, the statement said

Claudia Rinaldi, an expert on education and school reform efforts, will conduct a review of the district’s policies and procedures related to diversity, bullying, and student discipline, the statement said. She will compare the district’s approach to national best practices and make recommendations where needed.

At the end of the review, the district will be provided a comprehensive report that will outline what occurred and what, if any, shortcomings there were in the district’s response, the statement said.

The review process is expected to last about 60 to 90 days, the statement said.

“This review will help identify what it is we are doing well, as well as any areas that we can continue to build upon,” Galdston said. “It is important that we continue to learn and revise our policies and procedures, and make improvements whenever possible, and I am committed to do so.”

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.