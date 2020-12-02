What’s in the 129-page policing bill on Governor Baker’s desk?

Here’s a look at some of the bill’s more significant changes, as Baker weighs whether to sign, veto, or send the bill back to lawmakers with an amendment:

Six months later, a splintered Legislature delivered to Baker a proposal for a so-called Peace Officer Standards and Training system. It also came wrapped within a complex 129-page, 123-section bill that involves a variety of sweeping changes that Baker has not yet publicly addressed — leaving unclear how he may act just weeks before the legislative session ends in January.

In mid-June, as calls proliferated to tighten accountability of law enforcement, Governor Charlie Baker unveiled a 16-page proposal to create the first certification system for police officers in state history.

Certifying, and decertifying, officers

The legislation creates an independent Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, a nine-member group that would serve as the state’s primary civil enforcement agency. The commission would have the power to certify officers for the first time in state history, oversee a division that conducts investigations into complaints, and could revoke an officer’s license for a range of misconduct.

An officer’s certification could be stripped if the commission finds “clear and convincing evidence” that he or she was convicted of a felony, knowingly filed a police report with false information, or used deadly excessive force, among other examples of misconduct.

The system would cover municipal, state, and college police officers, among others, all of whom would have to renew their certification every three years and meet minimum standards set by the commission.

Massachusetts is currently one of only a handful of states without a POST system.

The governor and attorney general would each have a hand in picking the commission’s members, with three spots reserved for law enforcement officers. The rest would go to civilians, with mandated spots for a social worker, a retired superior court judge, and an attorney nominated by the civil rights and social justice section council of the Massachusetts Bar Association.

That make-up has frustrated some police unions, who chafed at a committee overseeing law enforcement mostly including appointees not in law enforcement. But activists and Democratic lawmakers hailed it as a nation-leading approach to holding police accountable.

Use of force

The legislation codifies a range of restrictions on use of force, including banning chokeholds and barring police from shooting into or at a fleeing car except in limited circumstances.

It also prohibits an officer from using physical force unless de-escalation tactics either “failed or are not feasible,” and requires police to intervene if another officer is using unnecessary force. That language comes in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, who was unarmed and handcuffed when an officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as three officers stood nearby.

In some cases, such as the use of chokeholds, police departments said they have already trained officers not to use them; in Boston, the department has said it “does not practice chokeholds or neck restraint.”

The legislation also seeks to restrict the use of tear gas, rubber bullets, or dogs, unless de-escalation tactics are not “feasible” and officers are trying to prevent “imminent harm.”

A shift in qualified immunity

The compromise bill also tweaks the state’s qualified immunity law, the legal doctrine protecting police officers from certain civil misconduct lawsuits.

Legislative leaders ultimately adopted House-passed language — in favor of a more far-reaching Senate proposal — that ties qualified immunity, in part, to the new licensing process, where officers would lose the personal legal protection in cases where their conduct results in decertification. The bill also would create a commission to study further changes in the law.

To activists and others, including US Representative Ayanna Pressley, who had pushed to end qualified immunity outright, the proposal falls short. Others, including some state Republican legislators, warned against tinkering with it at all, arguing it could set a precedent for scaling back the protections for other public employees.

Baker has not publicly weighed in on the proposal.

Policing schools

The bill changes state law to no longer require police chiefs to assign at least one officer as a school resource officer in its town or city, but rather, it leaves it to the superintendent of schools to request one.

It also bars school personnel and school resource officers from sharing certain information about students with law enforcement, including their immigration or citizenship status, ethnicity, the neighborhood they live in, or whether they’re believed to be in a gang “unless it is germane to a specific unlawful incident.”

Facial recognition

Lawmakers said the bill would create a “first-in-the-nation” statewide moratorium on biometric surveillance systems, such as facial recognition technology.

No public agency would be allowed to use the technology, other than the Registry of Motor Vehicles — which police could then request, in writing, to run a search in an emergency (such as a terrorist attack) or in order to execute a search warrant in cases of violent felonies.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office pushed the Legislature not to include a ban, telling lawmakers “there may be misconceptions as to how this tool is used by law enforcement and non-law enforcement entities.” A Healey aide wrote the e-mail to lawmakers negotiating the final version of the bill in July, offering time with her attorneys to help them “understand how the technology works, what it is used for, and just as important, what it isn’t used for.”

“However, we strongly oppose any moratorium or ban,” according to the e-mail, which Healey’s office provided Wednesday in response to a Globe request.

No-knock warrants

The legislation also adds limitations on no-knock warrants, including allowing them only if an officer attests that he or she “has no reason to believe” that minor children or elderly adults are in the home.

Healey, too, expressed concerns about the language, telling lawmakers it could create a conflict. Her office cited examples of a kidnapping or a hostage situation, where the safety of a child or someone over the age of 65 “may be the very reason why this particular warrant is being executed.”

Despite those concerns, Healey said she otherwise backs the legislation, saying in a statement Wednesday that it provides a “meaningful step forward for justice and accountability in Massachusetts.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.