East Bridgewater coronavirus cluster connected to private club

East Bridgewater officials are reporting rising coronavirus cases, including a cluster connected to a private club in town, and urge anyone who visited the club in late November to get tested, the town said Wednesday.

The cluster that emerged this week was traced to the Commercial Club, and anyone who went to the club from Nov. 16 to Nov. 27 should be tested, even if they haven’t been contacted by public health workers, East Bridgewater officials said in a statement.

“We have been contacting identified cases and contacts as quickly as possible, however, we realize there may be many more people yet to be identified and we hope residents do the responsible thing and quarantine in order to stop the spread of the virus for the sake of the entire community,” Susan Mulloy, of the East Bridgewater Board of Health, said in the statement.