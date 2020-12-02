East Bridgewater coronavirus cluster connected to private club

East Bridgewater officials are reporting rising coronavirus cases, including a cluster connected to a private club in town, and urge anyone who visited the club in late November to get tested, the town said Wednesday.
The cluster that emerged this week was traced to the Commercial Club, and anyone who went to the club from Nov. 16 to Nov. 27 should be tested, even if they haven’t been contacted by public health workers, East Bridgewater officials said in a statement.
“We have been contacting identified cases and contacts as quickly as possible, however, we realize there may be many more people yet to be identified and we hope residents do the responsible thing and quarantine in order to stop the spread of the virus for the sake of the entire community,” Susan Mulloy, of the East Bridgewater Board of Health, said in the statement.
The club has cooperated with contact tracing efforts, notified members, and will remain closed until Dec. 15, the town said. The club will deep clean all surfaces and employ other measures so it can reopen safely later this month, according to the statement.
East Bridgewater was designated a medium-risk community in the latest state data released Friday, with 27 cases of the virus reported over the previous 14 days and an average daily rate of 13 new cases per 100,000 residents. The city’s case count and daily rate are likely to rise this week as the new cases from the Commercial Club cluster enter the data, the town said.
Town officials encouraged residents “to increasingly and aggressively practice social distancing, wear face coverings in public and limit their interactions with anyone who lives outside of their household.” The town also asked residents to get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.