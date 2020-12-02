Mass. reports 4,613 new confirmed coronavirus cases, highest one-day total reported during pandemic

After a summer in which it seemed to have controlled the virus, Massachusetts has been experiencing a second surge. Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday urged people to keep taking precautions such as wearing face masks and social distancing as the holidays approach.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 46 to 10,588, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 4,613, the highest one-day total reported during the pandemic, as the numbers rebounded strongly from a lull in recent days. The new cases brought the state’s total to 225,787, state public health officials said.

The DPH also said 45,390 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,259 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The public health department also reported that 105,845 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 8.56 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,292 people, bringing that total to 270,281.

In addition to reporting daily totals of various metrics, the state in its daily dashboard highlights several key indicators officials are monitoring.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 4.9 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The rate is 6.85 percent after factoring out college testing programs where asymptomatic individuals are repeatedly tested, the state said.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 1,055 to 1,100. The lowest that metric has been is 140.

The highlighted metrics also include seven-day averages of cases and deaths, based on the days they occurred, rather than the day they were reported to the state. The seven-day average of cases reached over 2,600 last week from a low point of 157. The seven-day average of deaths reached 31 in recent days from a low of 11.

