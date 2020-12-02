Researchers from New England and Canada team up to study great white sharks in Northeast waters

Researchers in New England and Canada are teaming up to learn more about the great white sharks appearing in Northeast waters in greater numbers each summer.

More than a dozen organizations and state agencies from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine are part of the New England White Shark Research Consortium announced Tuesday.

“With growing sightings of white sharks from Rhode Island to Canada, this is the perfect time to create a unique consortium to increase understanding of white shark life history, including their migration, residency, habitat use, reproduction, and predatory behavior, factors that drive human-white shark interactions, and broader perceptions of white sharks by coastal communities,” the consortium said in a statement.