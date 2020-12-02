Winter could be ‘most difficult time in the public health history’ of the US, CDC director says

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday the upcoming months could be “the most difficult in the public health history of this nation” because of the stress on the country’s health care system from the coronavirus.
“The reality is, December and January and February are going to be tough times,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, speaking at an event with the US Chamber of Commerce. “I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.”
Redfield warned that total deaths in the US could near 450,000 by February if people don’t follow public health recommendations to mitigate the virus’s spread.
“We’re in that range potentially now, [of] starting to see 1,500 to 2,000 to 2,500 deaths a day from this virus,” Redfield said. “The mortality concerns are real.”
Redfield said the country is at a “very critical” time of the COVID-19 pandemic right now, as 90 percent of the country’s hospitals are in the “red zones and hot zones” and at risk for increased hospitalization rates with the potential to put pressure on hospital capacity.
In earlier phases of the pandemic when the virus was surging in a cluster of cities, the US was better equipped to shift health care capacity, Redfield said, but that is no longer an option now that the virus is so widespread across the country.
The coronavirus is surging across the nation. More than 1 million people per week were hospitalized in November, Redfield noted.
