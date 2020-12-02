Biden leads by example

But Biden still has the bully pulpit and the ability to lead by example. Already we’re seeing how he’s wielding that power in creating a Cabinet and senior staff dominated by women.

In the House of Representatives, Democrats maintain a slim majority. Even if Democrats somehow win the two Georgia Senate seats up for grabs in a Jan. 5 runoff, the Senate will have an even split, with 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats, and two Independents who caucus with the Democrats. Kamala Harris could spend much of her time as vice president breaking legislative ties. And that’s the best case scenario for Democrats.

On Sunday, his transition team unveiled a White House senior communications teams composed solely of women. On Monday, he announced an economic team that includes Janet Yellen, who would be the first female secretary of the Treasury; Neera Tanden, the first woman to head the Office of Management and Budget; and Cecilia Rouse, the first woman of color to helm the president’s Council of Economic Advisers. Already, he has selected Avril Haines to be the director of national intelligence (she would be the first woman to hold that position). If, as many have speculated, he picks Michèle Flournoy to be his secretary of defense, she would become the first woman to lead the Pentagon.

All of this comes after Biden selected Kamala Harris to be his running mate, the first Black woman ever to be vice president.

This stands in stark contrast to President Trump. His initial Cabinet was the least diverse in more than three decades and featured more white men than any since President Ronald Reagan’s. When Trump did select women or people of color, they held lower-tier Cabinet positions, like US ambassador to the United Nations (Nikki Haley) secretary of Transportation (Elaine Chao), and head of the Small Business Administration (Linda McMahon). Though Trump did have a large percentage of women on his White House staff, few seemed to hold prominent policy positions. Then, of course, there are the multiple allegations of sexual assault and the routine public attacks on women that defined his presidency.

Biden, with his early Cabinet and staff selections, is moving in a very different direction and making clear that he intends to put women in positions of political influence and will count them among his top staffers.

As positive as all this may be, it doesn’t make up for the fact that Biden still has the characteristics of 45 of the 46 people who have been president: He’s a white man. It is a source of national embarrassment that in America’s 244-year history we still have not had a woman president and have nominated only one for the job. It’s true that having women in prominent political positions provides a role model to girls and young women. It would be even more so if a woman had the top job. All in good time, hopefully.

But Biden’s willingness to surround himself with so many powerful women (including his campaign manager and soon-to-be deputy chief of staff Jennifer O’Malley Dillon) is as much an important model for boys and men as it is for girls and women. At a time when our current vice president once declared that he refused to have dinner alone with a woman who was not his wife, Biden is doing the opposite: modeling the kind of behavior that men should be adopting in the workplace. A man who is afraid to be alone with women is defining them by their sexuality, whereas Biden recognizes and rewards their competence and qualifications.

This even stands in contrast to the previous White House where Biden worked. Though Barack Obama was a champion of women, his administration became known as a “boys club,” in which women might have been welcomed but were not always included. This is not the first time that Biden has taken a shot at traditional gender norms. When Trump refused to don a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic for fear that it would make him look weak, Biden whacked him for being “falsely masculine.” Considering that men are less likely to wear masks or social distance, Biden continues to offer Americans a model of leadership that has been in short supply, not just from the current occupant of the White House, but from all those who came before him.

Indeed, Biden, who was for a time a single father, is replacing a man who famously bragged that he never changed a diaper for any of his five children.

Biden’s election does not represent the shattering of the glass ceiling that America so badly needs, but in his presidency, he offers the possibility of providing America with a very different notion of masculinity and the professional relationship between women and men. It’s not the same as passing major legislation, but it still has the potential to be transformative.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.