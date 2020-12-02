Food insecurity rises alongside spike in grocery prices

Food pantries are seeing a surge in need in part because of the outrageous price of food at grocery stores (”More in city struggling to buy groceries,” Page A1, Nov. 27), which nobody seems to be writing enough about.

For those who have lost jobs and have no income coming in, or who live on a fixed income, the spike in food prices is astounding. Meat is sky-high, as are milk, cereal, flour, and other staples. It seems that pretty much everything has increased in price by at least a dollar in the last month alone (and I’m not even including drugstore items). Delivery fees and difficulty using food stamps online put an increased monetary burden on at-risk populations, who must order in and stay away from stores.