The monolith: Alien message or American weirdness?

An alien artifact. A high-concept prank. A lost masterpiece by sculptor John McCracken. A misplaced movie prop. Some sort of guerrilla marketing campaign. A distraction from COVID. A sign — from Q , or God , or Dolly Parton . A monolith.

Then, briefly, it became hypervisible. From the moment it was spotted by state sheep surveyors to the moment it was removed (if you believe a guy on Instagram ) by four shadowy men with a wheelbarrow, the steel structure meant something different to everyone.

For five years (if you believe a guy on Reddit ), a 10-foot triangular pillar made of steel stood deep in the Utah desert — unseen and unknown, as nameless as the rocks and the water and the sky.

Advertisement

To David Teague, a literature professor at the University of Delaware, it was something else: another installment in a long tradition of locating the weird, the alien, the sacred, and the pretentiously artsy in the desert of the American Southwest.

The monolith, Teague says, was “exactly the kind of intervention of aspirational American art into what people felt like were empty but really cool spaces,” dating back to 1898.

That’s the year an art historian with bad lungs named John C. Van Dyke ventured into the Mojave. His resulting book, “The Desert,” was published in 1901. In it Van Dyke argued that what Americans had seen as a wasteland was instead a natural work of art, the aesthetic equivalent of the old-world glories of Egypt and Rome.

“The Desert” was at once a call for preservation of the desert environment and an advertisement to travelers. It unleashed a flood of artistic pilgrims — from Georgia O’Keefe to the denizens of Burning Man — whose enthusiasm sometimes threatened the pristine landscape they championed.

Advertisement

“It’s really interesting to watch [Van Dyke] make the desert into a tourist attraction and insist that it’s a holy place at the same time,” says Teague, who researched and co-edited a book of Van Dyke’s letters.

And as the desert became accessible to settlers, its mystique only increased.

“The more we tamed deserts, the more we looked on them as desiderata, as repositories of yearnings fulfilled,” Teague’s colleague Peter Wild wrote in “The Opal Desert: Explorations of Fantasy and Reality in the American Southwest.” “Today the desert you see sliding under the wing of your airliners is a heady place of escape for city-pent families and Charles Manson types alike.”

Or to put it another way: “You’re never really in the wilderness, because by the time you get there it’s not wilderness,” Teague says. “If it was, you wouldn’t be there.”

In its way, the Utah monolith was a microcosm of the same drama.

As soon as reddit sleuths deduced and announced its location, hundreds of visitors began showing up. Their cars clogged the previously lonely roads nearby. They scuffed up the ground and strewed toilet paper around the rocks, and left smudge marks, fingerprints, and even a little blood on the object itself (it seems likely someone cut themselves trying to climb it).

Up close, the steel pillar was obviously manmade: It was riveted together, and when struck it gave a hollow thump, like it was filled with plywood.

Nine days later, it was gone, dismantled by a squad of men who allegedly referred to it as “trash” and added, “Leave no trace.”

Advertisement

A metal structure on a hill in northern Romania was similar in shape and size to the monolith in the Utah desert. They have both since disappeared. Robert Iosub/Associated Press

A copycat monolith found in the Romanian mountains came and went even more quickly.

Teague says he would have liked to see the desert monolith while it was standing. Manmade mysteries like this one alter the natural landscape, but they also define it, he adds.

“What came first, wilderness or civilization? Civilization came first,” Teague says. “You have to have this monolith there in order to look back and see the rocks behind it and the sky above it and the water trickling out of the cliff.”