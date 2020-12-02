Sweeping change needed at Department of Correction

Thank you for the Globe editorial on the shocking and horrific report by the US Department of Justice on the Massachusetts Department of Correction (”Cruel and all too usual: State fails inmates with mental illness,” Editorial, Nov. 28). This torture in our prisons has to stop; new leadership is needed at the DOC, and a new, more progressive head of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security is needed as well.

The report speaks for itself regarding the abuse that occurred and the dereliction of duty by correction officers who fell asleep on the job while inmates — some of whom had been taunted by guards to do so — committed suicide. These conditions are a disgrace, and responsibility falls on the DOJ and Governor Baker to change them. Human dignity is at stake, and everyone should call for accountability and change.