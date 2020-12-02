fb-pixel
Sweeping change needed at Department of Correction

Updated December 2, 2020, 35 minutes ago
Correction officers moved an inmate at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, the maximum-security prison in Shirley, in this 2011 file photo.Jessey Dearing for The Boston Globe

Thank you for the Globe editorial on the shocking and horrific report by the US Department of Justice on the Massachusetts Department of Correction (”Cruel and all too usual: State fails inmates with mental illness,” Editorial, Nov. 28). This torture in our prisons has to stop; new leadership is needed at the DOC, and a new, more progressive head of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security is needed as well.

The report speaks for itself regarding the abuse that occurred and the dereliction of duty by correction officers who fell asleep on the job while inmates — some of whom had been taunted by guards to do so — committed suicide. These conditions are a disgrace, and responsibility falls on the DOJ and Governor Baker to change them. Human dignity is at stake, and everyone should call for accountability and change.

Mary Valerio

Clinton

The writer is a member of the Actual Justice Task Team of the Massachusetts Conference of the United Church of Christ.