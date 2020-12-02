When US walked away from Iran deal, stability in region was set back

Re “The Iran nuclear deal is dead. Let it stay that way” by Jeff Jacoby (Opinion, Nov. 25): The Iran nuclear accord, agreed to in 2015, was the result of long negotiation. It was a signature accomplishment of President Obama, led by Secretary of State John Kerry, and in collaboration with our allies, including Great Britain, Germany, and the European Union. Communication between US and Iranian scientists was key to ironing out the details of the agreement.

The United States under the Trump administration, as part of a deliberate and spiteful reversal of Obama’s accomplishments, abandoned its allies and the accord in 2018 and erected new barriers to effective communication and interchange between Iranian and US citizens.