Where religious liberty throws a sharp elbow at public health

Regulations regarding COVID-19-related limits at indoor religious events could have been better thought out and could have taken into consideration the size of the space. A large venue for religious services — for example, Madison Square Garden — should not be restricted to the same numbers as, say, a one-room church. Maybe a person-per-square-foot calculation would be appropriate. However, to couch the decision in terms of religious freedom is absurd (”Barrett’s presence enabled court shift: N.Y. restrictions on religious services rejected; could affect Mass. case,” Page A1, Nov. 27). The issue is public health and safety, not practice of religion.

Organizations that want to gather their members together have a moral obligation to figure out a way to protect their health and safety, for the sake of those members and society overall. The Supreme Court favored the right to pack together, wherever and however tightly one wants, to practice religion. Do maximum occupancy limits also infringe on religious freedom?