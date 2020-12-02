Boston College women’s basketball tops Providence to remain unbeaten

The Eagles, as a result, never trailed, using a 16-point performance by junior guard Cameron Swartz to keep the Friars at bay.

The Eagles (3-0) stayed undefeated with the defensive win. Providence (2-2) held BC, which came in averaging 85 points per game, well below its average, forcing the Eagles to respond defensively. They did just that, forcing 23 turnovers and winning the rebound battle, 38-29.

The Boston College women’s basketball team used a strong first quarter to hold off visiting Providence the rest of the way Tuesday night, battling to a 58-46 win at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

“For us, we have to use [Swartz’s] versatility and she has to have confidence in her versatility, which hopefully tonight is going to bring that out in her game,” said BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. “I can’t wait to show her a highlight film of all the things she did well defensively today.”

BC jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first, with Swartz leading all scorers with seven points through the first ten minutes. With both Providence’s Mary Baskerville and BC’s Taylor Soule in early foul trouble and sitting for most of the second quarter, the pace slowed down, and BC entered the half with a 30-19 lead.

Providence turned the ball over 15 times in the first half compared to eight from BC. But the Eagles punished the Friars’ mistakes, scoring 15 points off the turnovers compared to the Friars’ two.

“Our defense is what set our offense this game. When we played [Providence] in the past, we let the shooters get shots up,” Swartz said. “I think we did really good this game on knowing our scout … that really helped us on the defensive end.”

Baskerville made her presence felt in the second half, scoring 18 of her game-high 20 points as the Friars looked for a way back. But despite continued foul trouble for Soule (nine points, game-high eight rebounds), the Eagles kept finding the basket, mainly through Swartz (team-high 16 points) and Clara Ford (10 points).

BC will finish off their non-conference slate against UMass Lowell on Sunday at Conte Forum before heading into ACC play Dec. 9 at Georgia Tech.