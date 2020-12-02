Celtics to open season Dec. 23 against Milwaukee

The NBA announced its national television schedule for the first three game days of the 2020-21 season, beginning with a doubleheader on TNT on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. as Kevin Durant faces his former team for the first time since signing with Brooklyn as a free agent in 2019. That will be followed by the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m.
The Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the season opener for both teams. The game will air on TNT. The Dallas Mavericks head to Phoenix in the nightcap to play the Suns at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Advertisement
The league also announced its five-game lineup for Christmas, with the Celtics hosting Kyrie Irving and the Nets in the third game at 5 p.m. The complete game and national broadcast schedules for the first half of the regular season are due to be announced on Friday, Dec. 4.
Here is the Christmas lineup:
Noon: Pelicans at Heat (ESPN)
2:30 p.m.: Warriors at Bucks (ABC)
5 p.m.: Nets at Celtics (ABC)
8 p.m.: Mavericks at Lakers (ABC/ESPN)
10:30 p.m.: Clippers at Nuggets (ESPN)
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.