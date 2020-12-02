Celtics to open season Dec. 23 against Milwaukee

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. as Kevin Durant faces his former team for the first time since signing with Brooklyn as a free agent in 2019. That will be followed by the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m.

The NBA announced its national television schedule for the first three game days of the 2020-21 season, beginning with a doubleheader on TNT on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will open the season against two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Dec. 23.

The Celtics will host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23, in the season opener for both teams. The game will air on TNT. The Dallas Mavericks head to Phoenix in the nightcap to play the Suns at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The league also announced its five-game lineup for Christmas, with the Celtics hosting Kyrie Irving and the Nets in the third game at 5 p.m. The complete game and national broadcast schedules for the first half of the regular season are due to be announced on Friday, Dec. 4.

Here is the Christmas lineup:

Noon: Pelicans at Heat (ESPN)

2:30 p.m.: Warriors at Bucks (ABC)

5 p.m.: Nets at Celtics (ABC)

8 p.m.: Mavericks at Lakers (ABC/ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: Clippers at Nuggets (ESPN)

