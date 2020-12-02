Nick Maccario is Mass Golf’s Richard D. Haskell Player of the Year

On Wednesday, Maccario became the 25th individual to win the Richard D. Haskell Mass Golf Player of the Year Award since its inception in 1976. His 954 total points outdistanced Thorny Lea’s Matt Parziale (677) and Chris Francoeur (656) of Amesbury G&CC.

In a three-week stretch in July, Nick Maccario was the runner-up in the Massachusetts Amateur, the New England Amateur, and the Ouimet Memorial Tournament before breaking through with a victory in the Hornblower Memorial Tournament. The 29-year-old Waltham resident followed with a third-place finish in the Mass. Mid-Amateur tourney, capping one of the more dominant runs in recent history and put the St. John’s Prep graduate well ahead in the Mass. Golf Player of the Year race.

“Being able to always be in the group where things were happening was always fun,” Maccario said. “I certainly had my share of chances to win, but in golf, if you put yourself there more often, it will go your way. I feel like I did that and will strive to do that in years to come.”

The other honorees:

▪ John Broderick (Christopher Cutler Rich Junior Player of the Year) — The Belmont Hill junior had strong showings throughout the summer, including a win at the New England Amateur Championship at Concord Country Club. The Vanderbilt-bound lefty also finished runner-up at the Mass Junior Amateur Championship at Cranberry Valley and the AJGA Golf Performance Center Junior Open in Danbury, Conn.

▪ Allison Paik (Girls’ Junior Player of the Year) — Now a first-year student at Columbia University, Pail finished her junior golf career with a win at the Mass Women’s Amateur Championship by an historic margin. The Sharon resident also won the Kathy Albright Junior Trophy as the low junior in the New England Women’s Amateur Championship at North Conway Country Club (NH).

▪ Shannon Johnson (Anne Marie Tobin Women’s Player of the Year) — A 37-year-old North Easton resident, Johnson earned the award for the third time since 2016. She won three Mass Golf Women’s Championships this season and was also given the Women’s Mid-Amateur Award for the fourth time.

▪ Frank Vana (George M. Cohen Senior Player of the Year) — For the fourth straight year, the 58-year-old Boxford resident took home the Senior Player of the Year award. Vana, who was inducted into the Massachusetts Golf Hall of Fame in 2016, won the New England Senior Amateur Championship at Mt. Washington Resort Golf Club and the Lowery Senior Division of the Ouimet Memorial Tournament at Framingham Country Club and Woodland Golf Club.

▪ Pamela Kuong (Women’s Senior Player of the Year) — Another Wellesley resident, Kuong won the Mass Golf Women’s Senior Amateur Championship for a second straight year. Kuong, 59, and Doug Clapp Vana edged Vana and Sue Curtin in the Mixed Four-Ball Championship at The Cape Club in Falmouth.