No surprises as no non-tenders for Red Sox at deadline

Barnes, entering his final year before free agency, will earn $4.5 million. Plawecki is set to earn $1.6 million in his second year of arbitration, while Brasier and Brice will reel in $1.25 million and $870,000, respectively, in their first.

The fifth player, Rafael Devers, is under contract for 2021 and will be tendered. Arbitration eligible for the first time, the Sox and Devers have two months to settle on a salary. Otherwise, the sides will go to an arbitration hearing.

The Red Sox’ offseason plans came a bit more into focus Wednesday evening. The Globe confirmed the team agreed to terms with four of their five arbitration-eligible players before the non-tender deadline: Matt Barnes, Kevin Plawecki, Ryan Brasier, and Austin Brice.

There was much speculation that the Sox would non-tender Barnes, who displayed some inconsistencies with his fastball and breaking stuff at times and didn’t have his best season, tossing 23 innings with a 4.30 ERA and a 1.391 WHIP. However, a part of that might have been due to a non-traditional buildup to a 60-game season. Barnes put together a solid September, compiling a 2.70 ERA, 15 strikeouts, and four walks in 11 appearances (10 innings) — proof of what he can be when he’s on.

Brasier came into 2020 hoping for a redemptive season, his stellar 2018 feeling long ago after his ERA more than tripled, to 4.85 ERA in 55⅔ innings, the following year. He found some of that old form last year, when he compiled a 3.96 ERA, striking out 30 batters in 25 innings and seeing a slight uptick in his velocity from 96.4 in 2019 to 96.7.

Backup catcher Plawecki, meanwhile, found success at the plate, hitting .341 in 89 plate appearances, giving the Sox offense a much-needed boost in the absence of some of their quality hitters. He struggled behind the plate, though, allowing 12 stolen bases out of 16 attempts.

Brice, traded from Miami to the Red Sox in January, had a 5.95 ERA in 19⅔ innings.

Also Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs claimed righthanded reliever Robert Stock off waivers. Stock pitched parts of the 2020 season with the Red Sox, compiling a 4.73 ERA in 13⅓ innings of work. He was designated for assignment on Nov. 25, making room to claim righthander Joel Payamps off waivers from Arizona.

