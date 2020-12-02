The Winter Olympics are just 14 months away, but getting there may be harder than ever

“Everyone is in a mad scramble all the time, it feels like,” said Lowell Bailey, US Biathlon’s high performance director. “Because you’re just trying to stay on top of a really fluid situation that changes hour by hour.”

With the coronavirus surging on both sides of the Atlantic, every winter sports federation is crossing its fingers while hoping to hold some semblance of a season.

Short-track speedskating scrubbed its entire World Cup season. The long-trackers will hold their shortened campaign inside a Dutch bubble in January. Figure skating made its Grand Prix series intramural and canceled next week’s Beijing final. Biathlon is doubling up on its venues. Alpine skiing moved its North American races to Europe.

Advertisement

With the Beijing Olympics only 14 months away, the usual preparatory cycle has been thrown into disarray. The season preceding an Olympic year is particularly important since it determines team qualification in multiple sports and offers test events on the Olympic venues.

“It’s definitely beneficial to be able to jump on the site the year before,” said Vermont freestyle skier Megan Nick.

Yet most of the Beijing test events have been postponed and likely will be staged next fall, while the team qualification process has been reworked. When COVID-19 spread across the globe last March, the international winter season abruptly ended, wiping out world championships in several sports.

The US men’s and women’s ice hockey teams already have earned their Olympic tickets based on their world rankings, as have the rest of the major contenders. Everyone else will have to win qualifying tournaments next summer.

Since curling entries for Beijing were based on placements at the previous two world championships and the 2020 events were scrapped, the new arrangement will take the top six from this season’s tournament plus four from a future qualifying event. Though the US men, the reigning Olympic champions, likely will make it in April, the women, who were seventh in 2019 after placing eighth in Pyeongchang, may have to wait until December.

Advertisement

For the figure skaters, their performances at the Stockholm world championships next March will determine how many Olympic entries their countries will receive. If the event isn’t held, the International Skating Union may have to use September’s last-chance qualifier in Germany for everyone.

Adaptability has become the watchword as schedules and health protocols change from week to week.

“You roll with the punches,” said Tiger Shaw, US Ski & Snowboard’s president.

The US Alpine team had hoped to pile up early World Cup points on home snow in Beaver Creek and Killington, but those events were switched overseas, leaving North America without a Cup race for the first time in nearly half a century.

“We saw a difficult pathway to host this year,” said Shaw. “It made sense to keep the World Cup tour in Europe to enable its bubble and give it the highest chance of success. Coming to Vermont, for example, for five days with 250 people didn’t seem like it would be possible.”

The skiers at least have been able to compete, with Mikaela Shiffrin reaching the slalom podium in Finland in her first race in 300 days since ending last season in February after her father’s death.

“It felt like my first victory,” said Shiffrin, who’d lost her chance at a fourth straight overall Cup title by missing her final nine races.

Advertisement

The US cross-country ski team, which was unable to get on snow until just before its Cup season, had no idea what to expect from last weekend’s opener in Finland after making a 30-hour trip.

“It felt pretty surreal to be racing,” said Rosie Brennan, who finished fifth overall. “I honestly didn’t know when I would [compete] again after the season was called short last year.”

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo competed in the men's cross-country event in Kuusamo, Finland, last weekend. EMMI KORHONEN/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

US athletes in the sliding sports have had to stay home while Cup races in Europe proceed without them. The bobsled and skeleton teams will miss the first four events, as will the lugers. They plan to rejoin the tour next month after the holiday break, but none of them will compete on home ice this season.

“This is certainly not the schedule that we envisioned, but it’s one that has been thrust upon us,” said luge coach Robert Fegg.

The speedskaters, who were supposed to be competing in a World Cup on home ice next weekend, still are in Utah training on the Olympic oval.

“We’ve been able to have some mock races on the same weekends that our World Cup races would have been,” said high performance director Shane Domer. “We’re a time-based sport, and the clock doesn’t lie.”

After the first four events were scrubbed, the Cup season was compressed into two weeks inside the Heerenveen oval in the Netherlands, where the world single-distance championships, originally scheduled for Beijing, also will be held.

Advertisement

“We’ll ask our athletes if they want to go over,” said Domer. “Our intention will be to compete because these guys are competitors.”

The ongoing questions for all winter athletes are where and when they’ll be competing. The biathletes, who thought they’d have their training camp in Austria, went directly to Finland to prepare for last weekend’s Cup opener in Kontiolahti, where they’ll also compete this weekend, as the schedule has been reduced from 10 venues to six.

“Planning and logistics are a moving target because government regulations are driving the big decisions, and a lot of times you don’t have that information until pretty late in the game,” said Bailey.

Most of the American athletes who did travel to Europe were uncertain about whether or not they’d be going.

“I tried not to get my hopes up for anything,” said Vermont freestyle skier Megan Nick, who’ll compete in this week’s aerials opener in Finland after celebrating Thanksgiving with pizza near the Arctic Circle. “We officially knew we were going when we got tested two days before we left.”

American freestyler Megan Nick is one of many athletes who have had their schedules turned upside-down by the pandemic. Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

After heading back to Utah to train, Nick and her teammates are scheduled to decamp to Russia for the next two Cup events in January. Maybe they’ll get to compete in Deer Valley in February and maybe not. And perhaps they’ll get to participate in the subsequent world championships at the Olympic site in China.

What winter athletes have learned this year is that, amid a pandemic, schedules come with erasers.

Advertisement

“In our sport, a lot of factors that we can’t control play into how our competition can go,” said Nick. “So you have to be adaptable, and that has helped our team a lot, just knowing that you can’t control the things that are out of your control.”