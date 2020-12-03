Celebrating a favorite writing form in ‘The Glorious American Essay’

This is most apparent in the anthology’s early pages, which reflect the origins of American life — often with pointed relevance for today. “Our rulers will become corrupt, our people careless,” Jefferson warns in “Religion,” taken from his “ Notes on the State of Virginia .” “A single zealot may commence persecutor, and better men may be his victims.” Although the danger to which he refers is religious, experience requires that we read it through a broader lens. Something similar is true of Martin R. Delany’s “Comparative Conditions of the Colored People of the United States,” first published in his 1852 book “ The Condition, Elevation, Emigration, and Destiny of the Colored People in the United States ”; here, the author, considered to be “the father of African nationalism,” makes a strikingly modern argument about the roots and effects of racism that includes scorn for white anti-slavery activists who put blacks in subservient positions when they hire them at all.

It’s hard to read Phillip Lopate’s “ The Glorious American Essay: One Hundred Essays from Colonial Times to the Present ” without recalling John D’Agata’s three-volume “A New History of the Essay,” published between 2003 and 2016. D’Agata intended his books to be provocative, appropriating material from other territories and blurring lines with abandon, reframing Twain and Blake and Melville to fit his thesis. If it’s tempting to consider Lopate’s book, the first in another projected trilogy, as more tailored, he refuses to be so easily categorized. “Many have tried to limit the field,” he notes in his introduction. “… So, for this anthology, I have taken the position of opening it to every type of the beast: the familiar essay, the personal essay, the critical essay, the biographical essay, the dialogue-essay, the humor essay, the philosophical essay, the academic, and the polemic.” That means, among other elements, speeches, letters, sermons, journalism. More to the point, it enables Lopate to connect the essay to American public life. He opens the collection with Cotton Mather, then gathers work by Thomas Paine, Frederick Douglass, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Jane Addams, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, James Weldon Johnson, Paul Tillich, and Adrienne Rich. If, in contemporary culture, we tend to regard the essay as inherently personal, Lopate reminds us that it has been, and remains, a mechanism of social and political expression, as well.

Lopate is attempting to ground an argument for a kind of intellectual or narrative continuity to our collective history, to trace overlapping lineages of thought. Delany, then, presages Zora Neale Huston or James Baldwin or Martin Luther King, Jr. or Audre Lorde. “What does it mean,” the latter asks in “The Master’s Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master’s House” (1983), “when the tools of a racist patriarchy are used to examine the fruits of that same patriarchy? It means that only the most narrow parameters of change are possible and allowable.” That such a question is as relevant to us as it was to her or to Delany is entirely the point. The more things change, in other words, the more things never change.

And yet, part of what “The Glorious American Essay” wants to tell us is that we do change, or at least evolve in certain ways. Early considerations of America’s nascent statehood yield to Emerson, Hawthorne, Poe, and Charlotte Perkins Gilman, who in turn yield to more lyrical observations, or reflections of daily affairs. In “The Basket Maker,” Mary Austin presents a precise and empathetic portrait of a Paiute artisan at the turn of the 20th century; the piece comes from her magnificent, and under-appreciated, set of Mojave Desert observations, “The Land of Little Rain” (1903). “[I]f they have your speech or you theirs, and have an hour to spare,” she observes, “there are things to be learned of life not set down in any books, folk tales, famine tales, love and long-suffering and desire.” Vernacular history, in other words, which is also what the essay offers, a set of impressions that might be otherwise overlooked. One of the finest examples is Agnes Repplier’s “The Grocer’s Cat,” first published in 1912. “For the cat’s domesticity,” Repplier reminds us, “is at best only a presumption. It is one of life’s ironical adjustments that the creature who fits so harmoniously into the family group should be alien to its influences, and independent of its cramping conditions.”

As it happens, I hadn’t read Repplier before; to encounter her was a discovery. I wish there were more discoveries, however, in “The Glorious American Essay,” although I understand that’s not the point. “Many of the choices here are no-brainers,” Lopate acknowledges. I can’t really argue with the presence of any essay here. As an essayist, I admire them. As a teacher, I am already thinking about which ones to assign. And I am looking forward to volumes two and three, which focus, respectively, on the postwar years and the present day, two periods of creative foment in the essay.

At the same time, I would have welcomed a few more iconoclastic selections because the essay is a vehicle of iconoclasm. It rewards the idler, the contemplative, the self-creator, the one who stands apart. Nancy Mairs, J. Hector St. John de Crèvecoeur, Sui Sin Far, and Repplier herself — these are some of the voices Lopate includes who represent that tradition, which remains essential to the American voice. “This is the most intimate of forms,” Katharine Fullerton Gerould writes in “An Essay on Essays,” “because it permits you to see a mind at work.” A mind at work, yes. Or a hundred minds. Or maybe even all 331 million of our minds, each contributing to an elaborate tapestry that, like the map once imagined by Jorge Luis Borges, cannot help but be as vast and sprawling as the country itself.

David L. Ulin is the author or editor of a dozen books, including “Sidewalking: Coming to Terms with Los Angeles,” which was shortlisted for the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay. He is the former book editor and book critic of the Los Angeles Times.

THE GLORIOUS AMERICAN ESSAY: One Hundred Essays from Colonial Times to the Present

Edited and with an Introduction by Phillip Lopate

Pantheon, 928 pages, $40