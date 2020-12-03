Hillary Clinton: series host, executive producer, and subject

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are coming to television, in an adaptation of their 2019 bestseller, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.” Apple TV+ has picked up the docu-series, which will profile trailblazing women — think Harriet Tubman, Rachel Carson, Betty Ford, Billie Jean King, and Greta Thunberg. The Clintons will host the show, as well as executive produce it.

They join a few other Apple TV+ docu-series, including “The Oprah Conversation” and “Dear…,” as the streamer builds up its original programming coffers. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton will also serve as an EP on “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote,” a scripted anthology drama based on Elaine Weiss’s novel. In development at the CW, it will devote the first season to the battle to ratify the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.