Local bestsellers for the week ending November 29

2. The Searcher Tana French Viking

3. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

4. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

5. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

6. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

7. Leave the World Behind Rumaan Alam Ecco

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor

9. The Law of Innocence Michael Connelly Little, Brown

10. The Cold Millions Jess Walter Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. The Best of Me David Sedaris Little, Brown

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

5. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

8. A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.) Celadon Books

9. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld S&S

10. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

2. Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver Mary Oliver Penguin

3. Home Body Rupi Kaur Andrews McMeel

4. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

5. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

8. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

9. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

10. The Best American Short Stories 2020 Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor Mariner

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

3. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

4. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

5. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

6. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

7. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright

8. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

10. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 29. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.