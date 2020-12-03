Music times two, with Bee Gee hits and hope for Zambia by way of Denmark

A heavy thought from someone whose music usually is associated with dancing, partying, and good times. But true nonetheless, because perhaps more than any other band the Bee Gees mastered the art of metamorphosis, of shaping themselves in accordance with the times.

Still fresh and irresistible after more than 40 years, the Bee Gees’ 1977 monster hit “Stayin’ Alive” opens Frank Marshall’s “ The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart .” The film then cuts to “Miami 2019” where a grizzled Barry Gibb, 73, the only one of the three brothers who made up the band still alive, looks out to sea. “I am now beginning to recognize the fact,” he says, “that nothing is true. It’s all down to perception.”

In 1955, then living in Manchester, England, the three ambitious, precocious siblings — Barry was 9; fraternal twins Maurice and Robin were 6 — formed a skiffle band called the Rattlesnakes. In 1958 the family emigrated to Australia, and the boys became the Bee Gees, then a kind of precursor of latter-day fraternal boy bands like the Jonas Brothers (the film includes an interview with Nick Jonas on the dynamics of such a working relationship, as well as one with Noel Gallagher, of Oasis, a band led by famously fractious siblings).

Finding limited success in Australia, they returned to Britain and scored their first big hit with their melancholy, Beatlesque, and fictitious “New York Mining Disaster 1941.” Subsequent hits in this vein included “To Love Somebody” and “Massachusetts.”

Success overwhelmed them (“I had six Rolls-Royces by the age of 21,” recalls Maurice in a 1999 interview). “I don’t know what became of them”). Sibling rivalry kicked in, augmented by drugs and alcohol. Then success faded. The band split up, before reforming and moving Miami. There, while driving over bumps on a bridge en route to Criteria Studios, they discovered a new rhythm, which translated into the number one hit “Jive Talkin.” When “Nights on Broadway” needed extra oomph Barry discovered his falsetto, a nod to such Black R &B groups as the Spinners and the Stylistics (the Gibb brothers are keen to acknowledge their debt to Black musicians). And an invitation to contribute a few songs to an inchoate new movie became the soundtrack to “Saturday Night Fever” (1977), which turned the Bee Gees into an inescapable musical and cultural phenomenon.

Disco, as the film points out, had been around for a while, originating in the Black and gay communities. Now it was everywhere, exploited in manifold, often grotesque permutations. The Bee Gees filled stadiums, but the inevitable backlash set in, and it proved ugly, racist, and homophobic. Marshall captures the turning point in 1979, intercutting the Bee Gees concert before a sold-out Oakland Stadium crowd with a raucous hate rally at Comiskey Park between games in a baseball double-header in which thousands of “disco” albums (almost all by Black artists, including non-disco R&B and jazz greats) were blown up in center field.

Having triumphed with this new style, the Bee Gees couldn’t escape it. They received bomb threats and were blacklisted by radio. “We couldn’t do anything as the Bee Gees at all,” recalls Maurice in the 1999 interview.

They stayed alive, barely, behind the scenes, writing hit songs for Barbra Streisand, Dionne Warwick, Diana Ross, and others. By 1987, they were back together, putting out a hit album, their first in six years.

The remaining 30 years are anticlimactic — it takes up less than 15 minutes of the 110-minute film. A few more albums but no big hits. Maurice died in 2003, only 53. Robin died in 2012, at 62. Barry continues to tour.

Those who are not big fans (such as myself) may come away with a new appreciation of the Bee Gees’ music as the film celebrates a career that saw more than 1,000 songs and 20 number one hits. But it also presents the group as a microcosm of a half century of pop music and a study in the serendipity of the creative process, the eternal miasma of family relationships, the protean nature of identity, and the evanescence of success. “I’d rather have them all back here,” Barry says today about his brothers, “and no hits at all.”

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” debuts Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Go to www.hbo.com/documentaries/the-bee-gees-how-can-you-mend-a-broken-heart.

Thomas Buttenschøn in "Doin' My Drugs." Freestyle Digital Media

Saving lives with his songs

The drugs referred to in Tyler Q. Rosen’s polished and engrossing debut feature, “Doin’ My Drugs,” are those taken by Thomas Buttenschøn for HIV, a condition he has lived with since he was diagnosed with it at birth. His Danish father and his Zambian mother both died from AIDS by the time he was 9. At 30, he is married and has two healthy children. Because of these drugs he is virtually free of the virus.

A popular musician in Denmark, Buttenschøn was dismayed by the proliferation of HIV in Zambia, where he was born and lived as a child. At least 14 percent of the population suffers from the disease, and the situation is exacerbated by a culture of denial, prejudice, stigmatization, misinformation, and conspiracy theories, many propagated by the media and government officials. It is a taboo topic, and many refuse to get tested.

Buttenschøn decided that by going back to Zambia and sharing his story in interviews and in songs he might show how HIV was not a death sentence. He hoped to dispel irrational fears and encourage people to get diagnosed and treated.

With a directness and intensity belied by his boyish, teddy-bear-like appearance, Buttenschøn’s charisma in radio interviews and encounters on the street sway even the most skeptical and superstitious. He decides to put on a concert, enlisting talented local musicians, many of them activists for women’s rights and other causes. An albino singer with the smile and voice of an angel is one of the most memorable locals; he represents an organization that fights for albinos facing prejudice and oppression in Zambia.

Admission to the concert is free to anyone who gets an HIV test, and over 10,000 attend. The music is exhilarating. The cause is a matter of life and death.

“Doin’ My Drugs” can be streamed on DirecTV and on demand via multiple venues, including Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube Movies, and FandangoNOW.

Go to www.doinmydrugs.com.

