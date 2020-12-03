Spread cheer and give back with these holiday cards benefiting nonprofits

With gathering restrictions imposed throughout the winter season, sending a heartfelt card might be the best way to ring in the holidays with loved ones from afar. When picking out the perfect card to spread some cheer, why not give back at the same time? Nonprofits based in Boston and beyond are offering festive prints with proceeds benefiting their own efforts or a chosen philanthropy — and a few are outlined below.

This Boston-based nonprofit helps low-income and homeless women across the state. Providing everything from hot meals, to access to showers, to longer-term help finding housing and careers, Rosie’s Place collects donated goods and money throughout the year. However, just in time for the holidays, the organization has rolled out packs of 10 winter-themed cards available for $20 each. Revenue from card sales goes right back to keeping the shelter open throughout the pandemic to continue aiding more than 12,000 women each year.

A card from Friends of Boston's Homeless shows a wintry scene. Friends of Boston's Homeless

Friends of Boston’s Homeless

Also headquartered in the city, Friends of Boston’s Homeless aims to get houseless people off the streets and out of shelters into more permanent accommodations. From providing travel options to launching initiatives designed to ease transition into a new home and keep program participants housed and secure, Friends of Boston’s Homeless helps hundreds of people in the city each year. Holiday cards featuring painted Boston cityscapes are available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting these programs among others. The nonprofit is also collecting gifts for those they serve from a housewarming registry.

The Dana Farber Cancer Institute's holiday cards sport wintry Boston scenes. Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Jimmy Fund and Dana Farber Cancer Institute

All programs conceptualized by the Jimmy Fund benefit cancer research and care at Boston-based Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Launched in 1948, the organization has made the sale of holiday greeting cards with revenue generated going directly to Dana Farber an annual tradition. From city scenes, to artwork created by patients, to personalized photo cards, there’s something for anyone looking to send some love this winter season.

Culture Greetings and No Kid Hungry

This Atlanta-based card shop has launched an initiative with No Kid Hungry foundation to take action against childhood food insecurity across the country. For every purchase of a $30 card pack in the #HolidayCards4Hunger collection, Culture Greetings will make a donation to No Kid Hungry equivalent to 50 meals for a child in need. All cards are created by independent artists and Culture Greetings offers the option to have the card purchase personalized and mailed directly to the recipient.

A holiday card from Operation Breakthrough features student-made art. Operation Breakthrough

Operation Breakthrough

This nonprofit provides after-school care and educational resources for lower-income children. Located in Kansas City, Mo., Operation Breakthrough programs health care checkups, parental aid, and emergency services from housing to grocery shopping at the food pantry. The organization sells greeting cards featuring artworks from children they serve. All proceeds benefit Operation Breakthrough and allow for programming to continue.

