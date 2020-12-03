Virtual author readings Dec. 6 - 12

Susan Branch (“ Home for Christmas ”) reads at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story .

Monday

Nicholas Basbanes (”Cross of Snow: A Life of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow”) reads at 6 p.m. at the State Library of Massachusetts

Tuesday

Jean Kwok (“Searching for Sylvie Lee: A Novel”) is in conversation with Rumaan Alam (“Leave the World Behind: A Novel”) at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Jen Atkin (“Blowing My Way to the Top”) is in conversation with Hillary Kerr at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, Tickets $27.99... Christopher Golden (“Red Hands: A Novel”) is in conversation with Alma Katsu (“The Deep”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Ernest Cline (“Ready Player One”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, Tickets $39 ... Claudia Gold and Ed Tronick (“The Power of Discord: Why the Ups and Downs of Relationships are the Secret to Building Intimacy, Resilience and Trust”) in conversation with Bessel van der Kolk at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the South End Library.

Wednesday

Neal Gabler (“Catching the Wind: Edward Kennedy and the Liberal Hour, 1932-1975”) is in conversation with the GBH Forum’s David Leonard at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library… Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright (“Twins: A Graphic Novel”) are in conversation with Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Margaret Randall (“My Life in 100 Objects”) is in conversation with book publisher Lynne Elizabeth at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Rebecca Walker (“Black White Jewish”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.

Thursday

Alex Beam (“Broken Glass: Mies van der Rohe, Edith Farnsworth, and the Fight Over a Modernist Masterpiece”) in conversation with Mark Feeney at 12 noon at the Boston Athenaeum ... Ed Hagenstein (”The Language of Liberty: A Citizen’s Vocabulary”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Wayland Free Library ... Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James (“I Am Every Good Thing”) are in conversation with Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Zerlina Maxwell (“The End of White Politics”) is in conversation with WBUR’s Karyn Miller-Medzon at 7:30 p.m. at Belmont Books.

Friday

Carol Van Den Hende (“Goodbye, Orchid”) reads at 10 a.m. at Cary Library.

Saturday

Matthew Burgess (“The Bear and the Moon”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.

