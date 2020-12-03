What’s happening in the arts world





AT HOME WITH LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM The Fleetwood Mac guitarist plays a slew of hits and deep cuts from across his extensive catalog of songs, live from his home studio in Los Angeles. Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m. Available for 48 hours afterward. www.lindseybuckingham.com

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

CARMEN The Met often saves the storied heat of “Carmen” for the chillier times of year — and this Richard Eyre production, from January 2010, did more than most to warm the room. Elina Garanca’s performance in the title role deservedly won raves. You can catch her, opposite Roberto Alagna’s veteran Don José, streaming free for 23 hours on the Met’s website. Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m., www.metopera.org

JEREMY EICHLER

Advertisement





ARTS

Theater

BLACK NATIVITY: 50 YEARS OF TRIUMPH AND TRANSITION A retelling of the Christmas story via a “gospel song-play” by the great Langston Hughes, “Black Nativity” has long been a beloved holiday tradition in Boston. This year, in place of the traditional live production by the National Center of Afro-American Artists, there will be a premiere of an online documentary, presented as part of a virtual gala and auction, about that production’s remarkable history. Along with interviews with some of the artists involved in the production, the documentary will explore the legacy of the legendary arts educator Elma Lewis, founder of the Elma Lewis School of Fine Arts and the National Center of Afro-American Artists, as well as John Andrew Ross, the composer and choral conductor who served as music director of “Black Nativity.” Produced by ArtsEmerson, “Black Nativity: 50 Years of Triumph and Transition” will be presented on Dec. 12, and will be available on demand after that date. www.blacknativity50.org

Advertisement





THE CHRISTMAS REVELS 2020 Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is the special guest for this year’s “Revels,” written and directed by Patrick Swanson, with musical direction by George Emlen. It will be the first time in 50 years that the show will not be performed live in Sanders Theatre. In response, Swanson has devised a story in which the marble statues of James Otis (played by Paula Plum) and Josiah Quincy (Richard Snee, Plum’s husband) that stand on either side of the Sanders stage come to life and recount their memories of the songs, dances, and rituals they have heard and witnessed over the years. Subtitled “A 50th Anniversary Virtual Celebration,” this year’s “Revels” will also feature performances drawn from the “Revels” archives. Passes are $50/household for unlimited VOD access from Dec. 18-31. On sale at www.christmasrevels2020.org





A BINTEL BRIEF A staged reading of letters published in a Yiddish advice column that was launched in the early 20th century by Abraham Cahan, the founding editor of the Jewish Daily Forward, and helped Jewish immigrants adapt to their new nation. “A Bintel Brief” is directed by Dori Robinson and features Annette Miller, Lyndsay Allyn Cox, Barbara Grossman, Shoshana Narva, Stuart Hecht, Jesse Garlick, and Rebecca Smith. Presented by JArts TheatreWorks in partnership with the Yiddish Book Center and the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. https://youtu.be/CAzZJSZgTWc





DRAGON MAMA The second installment of Sara Porkalob’s extraordinary “Dragon Cycle” about her Filipino-American family focuses on the adventures of identity and exploration in Alaska undertaken by her mother, Maria. In my 2019 review of the American Repertory Theater’s productions of “Dragon Mama” and “Dragon Lady,” presented at the Oberon club, I wrote that Porkalob’s “combination of emotional honesty and next-level virtuosity is hard to beat.” Digital stream of “Dragon Mama” extends through Dec. 10 as part of the Virtually Oberon series. Household tickets $30, with a pay-what-you-can option. www.americanrepertorytheater.org

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BLACK VOICES BOSTON Conceived and guided by Sankofa Danzafro director Rafael Palacios, this Celebrity Series of Boston storytelling and movement project uses personal stories inspired by racial justice movements around the world as a launchpad for creative expression. Palacios is working with seven selected residents from Boston’s Black communities to transform their experiences and reflections into choreographed movement, which will be showcased in a live online event. Dec. 6, 7 p.m. Free. www.celebrityseries.org





BOSTON DANCE THEATER The Museum of Fine Arts’ annual community Hanukkah celebration, hosted in partnership with the Jewish Arts Collaborative, commissioned a new work from the company especially for the occasion. Entitled “Shadows and Flame,” the new filmed work was choreographed by company co-artistic director Jessie Jeanne Stinnett along with five of the troupe’s core performers and features original music by Grant Stinnett. Dec. 9, 6-7 p.m. Free streaming on the MFA’s website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

KAREN CAMPBELL

Advertisement





Visual Arts

JOANNE MATTERA: SILK ROAD As nights lengthen, color is called for — sheer, luminous, living, wafting color, like that in Mattera’s ongoing series of encaustic paintings. Inspired by the iridescence of silk and painted in varying hues of pigmented wax in vertical and horizontal strokes to echo that fabric’s weave and texture, these works are a dose of sunlight when we need it most. Through December. Arden Gallery, 129 Newbury St. 617-247-0610, www.ardengallery.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL This year’s festival is online only, and there are plenty of shows left. Friday has the stand-up contest semifinals as well as the “Wittiest Women,” with Bethany Van Delft, Jackie Kashian, Emma Willmann, Danna Kiel, Karen Rontowski, Kathleen Dunbat, and Kerri Louise. Saturday is the contest finale where Mary Lynn Rajskub will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and a “Champions of the Boston Comedy Festival” showcase with Andrew Mayer, Dan Boulger, Nancy Norton, Paul Oddo, Tom Cotter, Tommy Lama, and Wilfred Padua. Through Dec. 5. Various times. www.bostoncomedyfest.com





INTERNATIONAL COMEDY NIGHT 6 Comedians from Rome, Kolkata, Los Angeles, New York, and Boston are featured in this showcase show. Liam McGurk is the Boston representative, and Dwayne Perkins, who spent some formative years in the Boston scene, represents LA. Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m. Get tickets at komedians@gmail.com. More info on Instagram at @kalkuttakomedians





FARRIS & FRIENDS Kathe Farris says, “I’m a pretty confident person. Not ‘get a massage at the airport’ confident. But I buy condoms at Walmart with a coupon.” This edition of her weekly mix of new and experienced comics features Patrick Rills, Rosa Lafer-Sousa, Carson Quinn, Jennifer Livengood, and Michael Vabner. Dec. 8, 8 p.m. Free. www.thecomedystudio.com

Advertisement

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

WINTER WONDERLAND FAIRY HOUSE HIKE Want to attract some little magical friends? Build a fairy house in the Rocky Woods of Medfield! The event will kick off with a guided night hike through the forest that ends with a class showing young visitors how to craft their own pint-size abode for mythical sprites. Participants can cap off the night by kicking back around a campfire, complete with s’mores. Dec. 4, 5 p.m. Tickets $45. Rocky Woods, 38 Hartford St., Medfield. thetrustees.com





FAMILIES AND FOLK ART Log on to learn about American folk art from the experts at the American Folk Art Museum based in New York. This virtual lesson will explore the artistic collaboration between sculpture artists Calvin and Ruby Black. Attendees will also put their new knowledge to the test and try their hand at creating some folk art of their own. Prior to the program, the museum will send a list of household materials for crafting to each registered participant. This event is suited for children 4 years old and up. Dec. 5, 10 a.m. Free. eventbrite.com





ELF AT THE DRIVE-IN Catch a modern Christmas classic on the big screen from the comfort of your car. Raised as an elf in the North Pole, Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) travels in the film to New York City on a quest to find his real, human father. Before the flick, watch a laser light show on screen featuring favorite Christmas characters from Rudolph to Frosty. Dec. 6, 5 p.m. Tickets $50 per car. Mendon Twin Drive-In, 35 Milford St., Mendon. mendondrivein.com

GRACE GRIFFIN



