Zerlina Maxwell sees a turn on the left with ‘The End of White Politics’

She grew up to be a lawyer and political commentator, and now an author, with the recently published “ The End of White Politics: How to Heal Our Liberal Divide .” For Maxwell, who worked on the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign, it’s clear that explicit appeals to whiteness and white voters played a role in the victory of Donald Trump. “However we’ve been using euphemisms to describe it, we’ve been centering white voters over the concerns of voters of color,” she said. “You have to challenge people’s default positions, and in my view white is the default identity in the way that we talk about politics and the way that we shape our policies, and there’s a need for an adjustment and an evolution.”

Zerlina Maxwell was a third-grader during the 1988 presidential election, and decided early whose side she was on. “I remember telling all the kids to tell their parents to vote for Michael Dukakis,” Maxwell said. She even argued with her father to convince him not to vote for George H.W. Bush.

Maxwell said she was disappointed that the Democratic primary for 2020 “started with the most diverse field in history and ended with two white men,” President-elect Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. But she’s confident that dynamic will change, if only because the country itself is changing. “I would hope that demographic shifts allow us a moment to expand the spectrum of concerns,” she said. “The democratic party just needs to be honest about our own blind spots for gender and race.”

She hopes the book, which she finished pre-COVID and pre-election, will serve as a catalyst for self-examination by white Democrats. “One of the lessons of this election cycle is that Democrats can’t just assume that voters are going to vote for them because the Republican option is harming them or bad,” Maxwell said. “You need to provide a positive message, but you also need to show up in those places and speak to those people directly.”

