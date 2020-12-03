Facebook to remove false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

With vaccines against COVID-19 on the verge of being rolled out around the world, Facebook said it will start removing false claims about the immunizations that have been debunked by public health experts. The move announced Thursday adds to Facebook’s policy of taking down misinformation about the deadly virus that could lead to imminent physical harm. The type of posts that could be removed on Facebook or Instagram include false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients,or side effects of the vaccine, Facebook said. These could include claims that the vaccines contain microchips or anything else not on the official ingredient list. In October, Facebook said it would ban ads that discourage people from getting vaccines in general, not just for COVID. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

NONPROFITS

Owens leaves City Life/Vida Urbana for the Hyams Foundation

Housing advocacy group City Life/Vida Urbana will need to look for a new executive director now that Lisa Owens, its current chief, has decided to take a job overseeing the Hyams Foundation. Under Owens’s leadership, City Life has been a champion for housing justice, fighting for tenants’ rights and against displacement. The organization’s board of directors will lead a search process during the first half of 2021. Denise Matthews-Turner, the group’s director of administration, will step in as interim executive director. The Hyams Foundation said Owens, a veteran nonprofit leader, will start as its executive director on Jan. 25. She will take over for interim executive director David Moy, who will return to a staff leadership role focused on strategy and operations. The foundation focuses on economic and social justice within low-income communities in Boston and Chelsea; City Life is among its grant recipients. — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Sales rose 5.1 percent in November, with online sales soaring more than 50 percent

Retail sales rose 5.1 percent in November, as spending on home furnishings and consumer electronics helped offset a drop in sales of clothing and at department stores, a widely watched industry gauge shows. Online spending, which accounted for 18 percent of total retail sales excluding autos, soared 52.6 percent in November compared to the same month last year, according to figures released Thursday by Mastercard SpendingPulse. The figures offer the latest evidence that shoppers during the pandemic have focused their spending on home-related activities and items while further shifting their buying online as they stay away from physical stores. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

3M to cut nearly 3,000 jobs

3M plans to cut 2,900 jobs as chief executive Mike Roman accelerates an overhaul amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a need to focus on doing more business online. The maker of Post-it notes, medical masks, and chemical additives will step up the use of analytics and data to improve efficiency and enhance marketing in response to an increasingly digital age, the Minnesota-based company said Thursday. The measures, cutting about 3 percent of its employees as of the end of last year, will result in a pretax charge of as much as $300 million. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GENDER

Women say they feel powerless to ask for a raise during pandemic

More women than men said they have less power to ask for a pay raise or benefits in light of the pandemic, indicating that the coronavirus has entrenched the gender disparity in wage bargaining, a survey by Moody’s Analytics and Morning Consult showed. Women of all races and income groups are less likely to bargain for raises than men, according to the institutions’ survey of 5,000 US adults in mid-September. About 15 percent of women said they were more willing to ask for raises due to the impact of the virus, compared with 20 percent of men. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Southwest tells nearly 6,900 workers they could be furloughed

Southwest dramatically expanded its furlough warnings, telling employees that 6,828 jobs are at risk as the company and its labor unions have failed so far to agree on how to cut $500 million in costs. Pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers, and other workers got notices Thursday that they may be furloughed, Southwest said. The new warnings boosts the number of people at risk of being cut between January and April 1 to 7,273, or nearly 13 percent of the workforce. Southwest’s inability to secure a 10 percent reduction in 2021 spending for each work group means the company is on the brink of its first involuntary job cuts in its 49-year history. With travel demand languishing at about 40 percent of last year’s levels, the airline says it has 20 percent more employees than it needs — at an expected cost next year of $1 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Google headed for conditional approval in EU for Fitbit acquisition

Google is set to win conditional European Union approval for its $2.1 billion takeover of health tracker Fitbit this month, people familiar with the discussions said. The deal could be approved as soon as next week after national competition authorities give their opinion, said the people who asked not to be named because the procedure isn’t public. While Google has agreed to concessions to allay EU antitrust concerns about its move into wearable fitness devices, its final pledge to European authorities hasn’t been disclosed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHILANTHROPY

Giving Tuesday contributions up 25 percent over last year

Donations on Giving Tuesday, an 8-year-old campaign to get people to give money to charities, rose 25 percent from last year, organizers said. Nearly $2.5 billion was donated in the United States on Tuesday, according to estimates by GivingTuesday, the nonprofit behind the campaign. That’s up from last year’s total of about $2 billion. Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a way to get people to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, when people are already opening their wallets for the kickoff of the holiday shopping season. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Two more coal companies file for bankruptcy

Lighthouse Resources, a coal company with mines in Wyoming and Montana, and White Stallion Energy, a miner that operates in Indiana and Illinois, both filed for bankruptcy after the COVID-19 pandemic dropped coal prices. Coal companies have struggled amid an increase in natural gas and renewable energy, and US coal production in the second quarter of this year was the lowest it has been in almost 50 years, according to bankruptcy court filings. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

Nestle to invest $3.6 billion to fight climate change

Nestle, the world’s largest food company, said it will invest $3.6 billion over the next five years in an effort to fight climate change. The company will plant 200 million trees during the next decade and help farmers and suppliers shift toward regenerative agriculture, the KitKat maker said Thursday. Nespresso, Perrier, and San Pellegrino will become carbon-neutral by 2022, with the rest of its bottled water portfolio doing so by 2025. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates fall to a record low — again

Mortgage rates fell to a record low for the 14th time this year. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan dropped this week to 2.71 percent, the lowest in data going back to 1971, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. The previous record, 2.72 percent, held for two weeks. Rates have been tumbling since March, fueling a homebuying boom and enabling current owners to save money by refinancing into cheaper loans. That’s made real estate a bright spot in the economy while other sectors have struggled to gain traction amid the pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS