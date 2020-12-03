Revamped park honoring biotech leader Henri Termeer unveiled in Cambridge

In a pre-recorded video, several local biotech leaders talked about Termeer’s legacy, including John Maraganore, the chief executive of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals who also serves on the foundation’s board of directors. Belinda Termeer, Henri’s widow and the president of the foundation, said the event made her emotional.

The outdoor space, now called “Henri A. Termeer Square,” features a life-size statue of Termeer sitting on a bench, overlooking a reflecting pool. The Termeer Foundation unveiled the nearly $4 million project Thursday morning in a virtual ceremony, capping three years of planning and design.

As a pioneer of the biotech industry in Massachusetts, the late Henri Termeer had a hand in putting Kendall Square in Cambridge on the global business map. Now, in a fitting tribute to the longtime executive of Genzyme, a revamped park in Kendall was dedicated in his name Thursday.

“It was beautiful to hear the words and feel the love everyone had for him,” Termeer said. “I don’t think [Henri] realized the impact he made on so many. He would have been touched.”

Formerly known as North Plaza, the roughly 36,000 square foot park is located between Athenaeum Street and Linskey Way, adjacent to the former Genzyme headquarters.

The Termeers’ daughter, Adriana, led a tour of the park, explaining the significance of its design. She said the tree pictured in the reflecting pool represents the children’s book “The Giving Tree,” which her father used to read to her.

“The book reminds me of my father’s giving spirit, and I can feel it in this space,” she said. “My father was a tireless advocate for patients and their families.”

Henri Termeer in Boston in 1986. Wendy Maeda

Over three decades beginning in the 1980s, Termeer helped turn Genzyme into a powerhouse biotech that developed treatments for rare genetic diseases. He made the effort profitable at a time when most drug makers were still wary of developing drugs for conditions that affected a small population of people. Genzyme has since been bought by global pharmaceutical giant Sanofi.

“I don’t think there would have been a model to invent therapies for rare diseases had it not been for Henri Termeer,” said Robert Coughlin, chief executive of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council. “Henri pioneered this thought process that paved the way for Massachusetts, for Kendall Square, to be the best place in the world for this industry.”

The life-size statue of Termeer was designed by sculptor Pablo Eduardo, who lives in Gloucester, and the foundation hopes it will help the biotech community remember Termeer’s values.

The statue of Henri A. Termeer in Cambridge. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“I think many people in that area feel it is a place to contemplate, and having [Henri’s] statue there may help them with their creative efforts,” Belinda Termeer said. “Even if you didn’t know him, you would feel like this is somebody who made a difference in this industry and so many people’s lives.”

Coughlin said the park exceeded his expectations, and he now purposely drives by it on his way to work in Kendall Square. He hopes it will cement Termeer’s legacy in the area.

“Even if you didn’t know Henri, you are going to be like, ‘Wow, what did this person do?’,” he said. “For a person who is bigger than life...it is what Henri deserves.”

The project was financed with support from several biotech companies, including Alnylam, Sanofi Genzyme, Takeda, and Biogen.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.