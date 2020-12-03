Senate confirms Waller to Fed board as Shelton’s path narrows

A macroeconomist, Waller is the director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. His main research areas include monetary theory and macroeconomic theory. Before joining the St. Louis Fed in 2009, Waller led the economics department at the University of Notre Dame, among other academic postings.

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday confirmed Christopher Waller to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, in what could be President Trump’s last addition to the central bank, while the prospects of the more controversial nomination of Judy Shelton have dimmed.

Waller’s term runs through January 2030.

Waller “will bring both a solid theoretical background in monetary economics, as well as practical experience doing monetary policy,” said David Beckworth, an expert on monetary policy at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center. “His work at the St. Louis Fed includes helping advise the regional president how to vote on monetary policy, as well as running a large department of research economists.”

Waller’s nomination has often been framed in contrast to Shelton’s, and he has largely stayed under the radar while Shelton’s confirmation battle has swerved from one direction to the next. Waller is viewed by lawmakers and economists as representing the mainstream sphere of the Republican Party, while Shelton is associated with the deregulatory views of more-conservative economists.

Shelton’s confirmation was blocked by the Senate last month, and she faces increasingly slim odds of being confirmed by the end of the year.

On Thursday, Senate majority whip John Thune of South Dakota, the party’s chief vote-counter, said another vote on Shelton’s nomination was “unlikely” at this point.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell can still bring up Shelton’s nomination for another vote. But it’s unclear whether there is the political will or urgency to do so.

On Wednesday, Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, was sworn in to office, replacing Republican Senator Martha McSally and narrowing the GOP’s majority to 52-48 for the final days of the lame-duck session. Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee oppose Shelton’s nomination.

Shelton, who advised Trump’s 2016 presidential run, has been criticized by lawmakers and economists for calling for a return to the gold standard, which the nation abandoned in 1971. Shelton has been outspoken against the Fed as an institution. She has also drawn scrutiny for altering some of her views to appear in closer agreement with Trump’s aggressive push for lower interest rates, raising questions about her commitment to Fed independence.

Trump has struggled to fill the two vacancies on the Fed board. In 2019, two of Trump’s previous picks, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, withdrew their bids after scrutiny of their past remarks and views about women jeopardized their confirmation chances. Cain died of COVID-19 in July.

Trump has put every Fed governor in his or her current post, with the exception of Democrat Lael Brainard. If Shelton’s nomination is not brought up for another vote, President-elect Joe Biden will be left with one opening on the board when he enters office in January. Left-leaning economists and lawmakers say that as other Fed seats open up over the next four years, Biden probably will fill them with people supportive of stronger Wall Street oversight and banking regulation.

The Fed is an independent institution that is supposed to be removed from the influence of politics on Capitol Hill. Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, said the Fed functions better with policymakers who bring diverse opinions — so long as those officials meet a certain bar.

“Presidents should fill vacancies with competent people, and partisan considerations really shouldn’t factor in,” Strain said. “A diversity of views is important. We shouldn’t be thinking of the Fed as something that’s akin to the Supreme Court, where [nominees] tip the balance. It’s just not the same thing, and shouldn’t be.”