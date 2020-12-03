White House communications director resigns

(Bloomberg) -- Alyssa Farah resigned as White House communications director on Thursday, in one of the first high-profile staff departures since President Donald Trump’s loss in the November election.

She said in a statement she is leaving her post in order to “pursue new opportunities” but did not describe her next steps in detail. Farah’s last day is Friday, according to a White House official.

Farah’s departure comes as Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and few other advisers have announced their departures. White House staff typically begin to search for new jobs and leave during the lame-duck period following an election.