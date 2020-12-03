Have a little dreidel, and a few drinks

Why: For boozy, snacky take-home kits filled with fun surprises. There is also indoor dining, with plenty of Hanukkah-themed decor. (Eight-foot blowup lighted menorah? Check.)

The back story: Award-winning bartender Naomi Levy (you may know her from Eastern Standard or Better Sorts Social Club) has hosted Maccabee Bar for the past two years. “I love the holiday season, but I felt like I was a tourist,” says Levy, who is Jewish. So she thought: “What if I do a Hanukkah-themed bar? Not just a Hanukkah drink on the menu or a token menorah in the corner, but a fully Hanukkah-themed event? It’s a way for me to take my upbringing and Jewish culture and share it with people in a really fun way.”

This year, a take-home version of Maccabee Bar captures the spirit. Preorder online ($49.99) and pick up on Thursdays and Sundays. Inside the box, you’ll find cocktails and snacks, dreidels and gelt, and crafts and activities like Hanukkah-themed Mad Libs. Levy wasn’t sure she was going to host an in-person event due to COVID, but she decided to work with Bow Market. “Bow has gone above and beyond with COVID safety protocols,” she says. These include an HVAC system Levy says turns over the air four times an hour, as well as partitions and reduced points of contact between staff and customers. Maccabee Bar pops up through Jan. 3; take-home boxes are available Dec. 6-20.

What to eat: The Maccabee Bar take-home box includes hummus and flatbread from chef Louis DiBiccari’s Humaari, as well as the traditional Hanukkah sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), from Lionheart Confections. The in-house menu also includes latkes, matzoh ball soup, and pita sandwiches.

What to drink: Maccabee Bar’s playful cocktail list includes the Aperol Schvitz, made with Manischewitz; the Negroni-esque Kosher Nostra, flavored with tzimmes simple syrup; and the Zohan, a tequila drink spiked with harissa.

The takeaway: COVID or no, the Hanukkah spirit is strong. Maccabee Bar offers a way to bring home a little extra holiday fun this season.

Variety Bar, 1 Bow Market Way, Suite 23, Union Square, Somerville, 617-299-6339, www.maccabeebar.com

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.